Benson signs entry-level contract with Buffalo

Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Benson is coming off of a tremendous 2022-23 season where he led the Winnipeg ICE with 98 points, the most in franchise history and third most in the WHL in 2022-23. Benson scored 36 goals in the regular season and had three hat-tricks alongside seven four-point games.

His +68 rating was the second best in the WHL while his eight game-winners were tied third most. Benson was named to the CHL’s Third All-Star Team and to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

In 142 WHL games, the 18-year-old has 71 goals and 181 points. Internationally, Benson won a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had seven points (two goals) in five games.

Benson was selected 13th overall by the Sabres in the 2023 NHL Draft.