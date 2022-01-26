Beijing Olympics | Canada proudly represented by QMJHL members

Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) have announced the 25-player roster that has been nominated to represent Team Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

The nominated roster includes three goaltenders, eight defensemen and 14 forwards, including six former QMJHL skaters. Here they are:

The 25 athletes were selected by general manager Shane Doan, assistant general manager and senior vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond, and director of player personnel Blair Mackasey (Montréal, Que.). Head coach Claude Julien (Orleans, Ont.) also provided input.

Six players have also been nominated as reserves for the 2022 Olympics, including two ex-QMJHLers in defenseman Morgan Ellis (Ellerslie, P.E.I./Eisbären Berlin, DEL) and forward Chris DiDomenico (Woodbridge, Ont./HC Fribourg-Gottéron, NL).

In addition to its head coach, Team Canada will also be able to count on other former QMJHL members during its Olympic adventure. Elliot Mondou (Grand-Mère, Que.) has been named Video Coach after occupying that position with the Shawinigan Cataractes, while Charlottetown Islanders alumnus Kevin Elliott (Charlottetown, P.E.I.) will act as one of the team’s Athletic Therapists.

The only active member of the QMJHL to travel to China is Baie-Comeau Drakkar’s longtime Equipment Manager, Brian St-Louis (Hull, Que.), who will be attending his first Olympic Games.

In Beijing, the men’s hockey tournament will take place Feb. 9-20 at the National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Sports Centre. Canada will aim for its 10th men’s hockey gold medal and first since 2014 when it opens preliminary-round action against Germany on Feb. 10.

Source: Hockey Canada