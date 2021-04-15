Behind the mic : Women are making history in the QMJHL

The hockey world was, for a long time, a man’s world. Thankfully however, more and more women are taking their rightful place in our national pastime’s universe.

On March 31, with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Val-d’Or Foreurs game being broadcasted on the CHUN-FM 98,3 radio station, Josyane Cossette and Marie-Millie Dessureault made history by becoming the first all-female duo to call a QMJHL game live on air.

“We didn’t really know it was a first when we did it. We certainly didn’t think it would become a big deal”, says Cossette, a psychology student at Laurentian University. “I think the word pioneer is a little strong, but if we can inspire other people, that’s awesome.”

“When I was growing up, I would have loved to have an example to follow. I would have gone for it”, adds the mother of two.

The hockey fanatic has been on the technical side of Huskies broadcasts for a few years now.

But last season is when she started calling road games for the Huskies. She says she loves the experience, regardless of a few negative comments.

“Some people in the media who I admired and wanted to follow told me I couldn’t do it, or had negative comments to say”, recalls Cossette. “I wasn’t expecting that. I was ready for negative comments from the fans, but there were none!”

“Those kind [of comments] make you doubt yourself. But the Huskies management was always behind us. They always supported us. It’s their confidence in us that’s allowed us to be where we are today.”

Not that she’s gotten a taste of the gig, Cossette is the first to admit that she would love to turn her passion into a career.

‘If I get the chance, I’ll jump on it. But for now, I’m very happy where I am.”

Her color commentator, Marie-Millie Dessureault, had already been covering a few games each year before that historic night. The high school math teacher says she also enjoys every minute of it.

“I love making the game understandable to everyone. I love to dissect the strategies, the good moves and the bad ones. I want every listener to enjoy the game as much as I do”, says the LaSarre resident.

“It’s a real pleasure working with Josyane. She has a great vocabulary, and we can hear in her voice that she’s happy and that she loves what she’s doing”, states Dessureault.

As typically found in the best duos on air, the two women are able to really complement each other.

“I try to make it joyous and festive. We have to realize that we are talking about teenagers playing on the ice, not pro athletes”, admits Marie-Millie.

Over in Halifax, Kenzie Lalonde became the first female to call a Quebec Junior Hockey League Game on television on March 14.

“I love sport and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to put on the headset for QMJHL games”, says Lalonde, who started her career with the Eastlink television network in 2019.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a job. But it’s exciting to know that it is ground-breaking, and this will hopefully allow young girls, if they tune in and watch our broadcast, to know it’s possible. You can now have a female voice as part of the hockey landscape. Hopefully, that’s going to become a new normal for the game.”

A Stittsville, Ontario native who moved to the Maritimes to suit up for the Mount Allison University Mounties female hockey team between 2012-2017, Lalonde says concentration and focus are the keys to on-air success.

“You can get overwhelmed working on a live broadcast”, she admits. “But my role of doing play-by-play, being present is the best thing you can do. Capturing that live moment is a breath of fresh air. I have to be dialed in. I love that about the job.”

Since she’s been on air, Lalonde luckily has never had a negative experience or heard bad comments.

“Our Eastlink team has always been supportive in any role I jumped to. I was kind of their first female sports girl for a long time, but I have never felt uncomfortable in our team”, she says.

“I know there’s a lot more eyeballs on me right now. But I have a job to do and [I feel like I need to] be extra good at it because of that. There is extra pressure, but I want to do a good job and I’m happy with what I’ve been doing so far. It’s all that matters.”

Nicknames are common in the hockey world, and Lalonde admits she can really get used to her latest one. Fans have been calling her the voice of the Mooseheads.

“I never thought this could be possible because growing up, there was no female voice in hockey games. It’ll be great when one day we see a female calling a professional hockey game”, she smiles.

Lalonde also has high praise for what the duo of Josyane Cossette and Marie-Millie Dessureault have accomplished in Rouyn-Noranda.

“I really want to help push more female sports coverage. Having that first female pair of a play-by-play and color commentator together, that was huge”, says Lalonde.

“It goes to show that the QMJHL is being quite progressive right now. Organizations and teams are taking a chance on women across the league, and that’s very exciting!”