Battalion’s Vilmanis agrees to ELC with Panthers

North Bay Battalion forward Sandis Vilmanis has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.

Vilmanis has 53 points (28 goals) in 50 games this year between Sarnia and North Bay but has been on a scoring tear since he was traded to the Battalion Jan. 6; in 20 games, he has 18 goals. On Feb. 11 he had four goals against Kingston while on Feb. 23 he scored three times against Saginaw.

The 14th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft by Sarnia, Vilmanis has appeared in 112 OHL games where he’s recorded 98 points (48 goals).

The 20-year-old also suited up for Latvia at the 2024 World Juniors earlier this year and has now represented his country three times at the tournament.

Florida selected Vilmanis 157th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.