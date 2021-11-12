MENU
November 12, 2021

Battalion’s Petrov signs with Oilers

Ontario Hockey League

 

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Matvey Petrov to a three-year, entry-level contract, the hockey club announced on Wednesday.

The sixth-round, 180th-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft has scored 10 goals and eight assists in 14 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s North Bay Battalion this season.

“I feel so good,” Petrov said of inking his ELC via BattalionHockey.com. “I’m so happy to be part of the Edmonton Oilers organization. I’m looking forward to working hard in North Bay, and I’m honoured to be able to sign my first contract with the Oilers.”

The 18-year-old was the first-overall pick in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft and made his OHL debut in style on Oct. 7, scoring three goals and one assist vs. Peterborough.

He attended this year’s Oilers Rookie Camp before getting returned to North Bay on Sept. 25.

For more information visit nhl.com/oilers.

