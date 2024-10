Battalion take down Otters in shootout in CHLGOTW

The North Bay Battalion (4-2-0) edged past the Erie Otters (2-2-1) 3-2 in a shootout in the first CHL Game of the Week of the 2024-25 season.

Battalion captain Owen Van Steensel and Shamar Moses, in his North Bay debut, each scored in the shootout.

Ethan Procyszyn (ANA) and Jacob LeBlanc scored in regulation for North Bay while Mike McIvor made 40 saves. Sam Alfano and Wes Royston found the back of the net for Erie while Noah Erliden stopped 38 shots.

Goals from Alfano in the first and then Royston 2:45 into the second had the Otters ahead 2-0 before Procyszyn’s fifth of the season made it a one-goal game at 6:23 of the middle frame.

LeBlanc forced overtime with 4.2 seconds left in regulation after his point shot hit Erie’s Ty Henry (CHI) and beat Erliden.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Battalion while the Otters were beaten in overtime or a shootout for the first time this season.

