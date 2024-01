Sandis Vilmanis of the Sarnia Sting. Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images

Battalion acquire Panthers prospect Vilmanis

The North Bay Battalion have acquired Florida Panthers prospect Sandis Vilmanis from the Sarnia Sting.

Furthermore, North Bay acquired twin brothers Andrew and Jacob LeBlanc. In return, the Sting received Alex Cajkovic, Carter Kostuch six OHL draft picks.

In 30 games this year, Vilmanis has tallied 28 points (10 goals). A year ago, he scored 20 times and recorded 45 points as a rookie after the Sting selected him 14th overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

The 19-year-old just finished his third World Juniors appearance with his native Latvia.

Florida selected Vilmanis 157th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.