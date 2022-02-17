Basran making the most of overage opportunity with Steelheads

By Raine Hernandez/OHL

If one year ago today, you were to tell Mississauga Steelheads goaltender Roman Basran that he would be starting games for the number one team in the Ontario Hockey League standings, he would have called you crazy.

“It didn’t even cross my mind that I was going to be in the OHL,” Basran admitted.

After spending three full seasons in the Western Hockey League, a career that included a full season recovering from major knee surgery, in addition to starting a total of 120 games for the Kelowna Rockets, Basran felt that it was time to move on and explore a new opportunity for his final season in major junior.

“[Kelowna] and I both mutually agreed that it was time for myself to move on,” Basran said, recalling the sit-down meeting he had with Rockets’ president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“I’m very thankful for everything Bruce and the Rockets organization did for me,” he continued, expressing his gratitude towards the organization that drafted him and took him on as a 16-year-old. “But yeah, it was definitely a time for me to get a change.”

Despite Basran’s career 52-40-11 record in the WHL, there weren’t any takers on the 2001-born netminder through the league’s waiver process, leaving somewhat of a sour taste in his mouth.

“I thought for sure that a team out West would have picked me up,” Basran said, reflecting on the period of uncertainty.

As the months went by, Basran continued to stay patient, waiting for any sort of opportunity.

“Teams I guess, just didn’t want me.”

Once the reality kicked in that his “last dance” season in junior hockey wouldn’t be happening in the WHL, Basran along with his family and agent set their sights eastward, which led to interest in the Greater Toronto Area with James Richmond and the Mississauga Steelheads.

“To be honest, I didn’t know much about it,” the 20-year-old said about his prior knowledge of the Ontario Hockey League. “Being in the CHL for so long, you get to know of all the teams throughout the QMJHL, the OHL, and the WHL, but I didn’t know much about the ‘O’. Especially with all the time off because of COVID, nobody had played last year.”

However, after the pitch was made from Richmond upon showing interest in the Delta, BC native, Basran was convinced. All he needed was an opportunity, and he got it.

It was at that point that he would make the move from British Columbia to the city of Mississauga on a mission to establish himself as a top-tier OHL goaltender.

“I definitely wasn’t nervous at all,” he said when asked about the new challenge when joining the Steelheads. “I was more excited for the new opportunity.”

Now in a different time zone from the rest of his family, it’s been quite the adjustment for Basran. Luckily for him, his teammates welcomed him right away with open arms and have enjoyed Roman’s presence in the locker room.

“It was a little bit of an adjustment,” Basran reflected on the early stages of his move to Mississauga. “I’ve adjusted well to it and am loving it out here. It’s awesome… At the end of the day, no matter where I’m playing, my job is to stop the puck.”

Almost instantly, Basran’s wealth of leadership experience at the major junior level had a positive impact on the Steelheads’ growth as a team this season, a quality that Steelheads captain Ethan Del Mastro noticed the moment Roman became a member of the team.

“Adding Roman to the team at the start of the year was huge for us,” the Chicago Blackhawks prospect said.

“Bringing in an older player who has the experience of playing was very helpful to our young team. He was able to bring that winning culture into our locker room as well as the maturity.”

From an on-ice perspective, Basran quickly took the entire league by storm, and alongside goaltending partner Joe Ranger, has been part of a two-headed monster between the pipes that has been a major factor in the Steelheads’ charge to the top of the OHL standings.

Through 46 games, the Steelheads have surrendered just 115 goals, with Basran owning a 2.58 goals-against average and 15-8-0-4 record in 29 appearances.

“It’s been fun,” said Ranger, Basran’s goaltending partner. “I’m a really easy-going guy and like to get along with everyone so it’s been fun having him around.”

Being able to lean on one another to deliver top-tier performances on a nightly basis, regardless of who is between the pipes has been a luxury that the Trout have been able to lean upon this season, and for both goaltenders, their newly developed chemistry has helped take their games to the next level.

“It’s great. [Joe’s] an awesome guy,” Basran said about the chemistry that the tandem has developed. “When called upon, he does his job and I do my job. It’s as simple as that.”

Continuing to hold down first place with a 29-12-1-4 record, the Trout could be poised for a deep playoff run this spring, and Basran is keeping his eyes on the prize. Even though he’s in his overage season, he isn’t looking past the opportunity that is right in front of him – continuing to pursue the ultimate goal of an OHL championship, and a lengthy career in the game.

“My dream is to play in the NHL.”