Barlow agrees to entry-level contract with Jets

Owen Sound Attack captain Colby Barlow has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

Barlow turned heads in 2022-23 with 46 goals in 59 games for the Attack as he finished fifth among all OHL skaters in that category. Barlow’s 79 points were also a career best as he was named to the OHL’s First All-Star Team. Additionally, he captained Team White to victory at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Internationally, Barlow collected a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal in 2022 and a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 Worlds. Off the ice, the 18-year-old impressed too as he was named the CHL’s and OHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year.

Taken eighth overall by the Attack in the 2021 NHL Draft, Barlow has recorded 126 points (76 goals) in 118 OHL games.

Winnipeg selected Barlow with the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.