Barkey signs ELC with Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed London Knights forward Denver Barkey to a three-year NHL entry-level contract.

Barkey is in the midst of his best OHL season where he’s recorded a career high 31 goals, 56 assists and 87 points. He is tied third in OHL scoring, third in assists, fifth in +/- (+38) while his seven shorthanded goals are tied for the league lead alongside teammate Easton Cowan (TOR).

A native of Newmarket, ON., Barkey has registered three or more points in 14 contests this year and had his first OHL hat-trick on Oct. 14.

The 16th overall selection in the 2021 OHL Draft, Barkey has 161 points (60 goals) in 170 games for London.

Internationally, Barkey won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Philadelphia selected the 18-year-old 95th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.