Avalanche sign 2023 first round pick Ritchie

Oshawa Generals forward Cal Ritchie has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Ritchie appeared in 50 games for the Generals where he recorded a career high 28 goals and 80 points while his 1.60 point-per-game average was the sixth best among OHL skaters. In the postseason, the Oakville, ON., native tallied 30 points in only 21 games to finish second in OHL Playoffs scoring as he helped the Gens to an appearance in the OHL Championship Series.

The second overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, the 19-year-old has recorded 184 points in 174 games with the Generals. Ritchie was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2022 while he won a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup later that year with Canada where he was tied for the tournament lead with 10 points. He also owns a bronze medal from the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Colorado selected Ritchie 27th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.