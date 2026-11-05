Attack’s third-round pick Voortman showing bullish attitude and style for Canada White

Photo credit: Thomas Skrlj/Hockey Canada Images

If you look at both Canada Red and Canada White’s rosters for the 2026 World U17 Hockey Challenge, Jace Voortman stands out.

Alongside Zaac Charbonneau, Gavin Godick and Cole Guizzetti they are the only players drafted in the third round of their respective member league draft on either Canadian roster. Essentially, they are the nine per cent.

On Tuesday, Voortman looked anything but the 46th overall pick by the Owen Sound Attack.

In a 7-2 win over Sweden, Voortman recorded a goal and two assists for Canada White in their round-robin finale.

“Playing with two highly skilled players who think the game really well—and obviously when you get in the offensive zone, they know how to create plays,” Voortman said of his OHL linemates Kane Cloutier (Oshawa) and Colin Kennedy (OHL). “All credit to my linemates and the guys I’m playing with.”

In fact, Voortman’s goal Tuesday came before his first goal in the OHL. In 14 contests this year, the Thunder Bay, ON., native has three assists with the Attack.

A bullish mindset has powered Voortman into status on Canada White’s roster. Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis described him as “more of a bully than a lover – he’s willing to sacrifice his own safety just to win a 1-on-1.” It is that attitude that has motivated him since June’s draft in Kingston.

“It was a lot of hard work after the draft,” the 2028 NHL Draft prospect said. “There’s a lot of tiring days, lots of days in the gym, early mornings, late nights. I told myself that I’m the only one that can make this happen.

“Obviously, with my mentality, my hard work, that’s something that got me here.”

At this rate he isn’t going anywhere. And if there’s further proof to that beyond the mental strength he has seemingly fortified, it’s in the fact he is wearing an ‘A’ in this tournament.

“I lead by example and vocally,” he said. “I think something we talked about a lot is trying to bring other guys into the fight. Obviously, I’ve gotten here with my hard work and all that, but I’m trying to bring my teammates into the fight and come to compete as well.”

And compete they are. Despite an opening night loss to Czechia, Canada White are back on track as they get set for a quarterfinal clash with Finland tonight.

“To win a game in this tournament, you have to play a full 60 and make sure you have hard skill, not soft skill, and play the Canadian way.

“I think if we do all those things and all those intangibles, we’ll be good.”