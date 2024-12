Attack goaltender George reflects on goalie goal ahead of 2025 World Juniors

The only goaltender to score a goal in 2024-25?

Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA).

Ahead of Canada’s 2025 World Juniors opener – where George is expected to start – he reflects on that moment on Nov. 14.

“It was something I dreamed of as a kid,” George said. “I’ve tried it a lot of times. It was pretty cool to finally be able to score one. It happened to be a perfect play and everything worked out perfectly for it to happen so I definitely couldn’t have asked for a better first goal.”

Canada will open its tournament tonight against Finland while they will also face-off against Latvia (Dec. 27), Germany (Dec. 29) and USA (Dec. 31) in the round-robin. All four games will be played at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The final is set for Jan. 5. The full schedule can be found here.

List of CHL players and staff on Canada’s 2025 World Juniors roster

Goalies (3)

(G) Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

(G) Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

(G) Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

Defencemen (8)

(D) Beau Akey (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(D) Oliver Bonk (London Knights / OHL)

(D) Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

(D) Andrew Gibson (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(D) Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

(D) Sawyer Mynio (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(D) Caden Price (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(D) Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL)

Forwards (13)

(F) Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

(F) Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

(F) Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

(F) Ethan Gauthier (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

(F) Tanner Howe (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

(F) Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm / OHL)

(F) Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(F) Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

(F) Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)

(F) Carson Rehkopf (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(F) Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

(F) Brayden Yager (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

Head Coach – Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)

Assistant Coach – Sylvain Favreau (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Assistant Coach – Mike Johnston (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

Assistant Coach – Chris Lazary (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

Goaltending Consultant – Dan De Palma (Kamloops Blazers / WHL),

Management Group – Peter Anholt (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

Management Group – Brent Seabrooke (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL alumnus)

Athletic Therapist – Andy Brown (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

Team Physician – Dr. R.J. MacKenzie (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

Equipment Manager – Chris Cook (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

Equipment Manager – Chris Hamilton (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)

Strength and Conditioning Coach – Sean Young (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)