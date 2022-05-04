Attack carry momentum into Firebirds’ first-ever Game 7

As expected, a 3 vs. 6 tilt between the Flint Firebirds and Owen Sound Attack has been fast, physical and evenly matched.

The Firebirds enter uncharted territory in the six-year history of their franchise, suiting up in a Game 7 for the first time. They’ll have the home crowd at the Dort Financial Center behind them, one that has shown their enthusiasm throughout the series.

Flint’s speed has been dominant at points in the series as they’ve outshot Owen Sound 239-196 over six games, but the Bears have answered with timely scoring from up and down the lineup, most notably coming from rookie forward Julian Fantino, who has surpassed his season total with four tallies in the series.

Goaltenders Luke Cavallin and Nick Chenard have both done their part, with the latter coming off a 46-save shutout in Game 6 to send the series back to Flint. The Attack pulled off Tuesday’s win without big shutdown blueliner Igor Chibrikov as well as rookie sparkplug Gavin Bryant, who both left Sunday’s Game 5 with injuries.

Tempers ran high in the late stages of Game 6 between the two clubs, setting the tone for what’s sure to be an intense Game 7 in Flint tonight.

A veteran-laden Firebirds club that set franchise records across the board this past season is looking to score their first-ever series victory while a younger Attack group tries to keep the momentum going and stay in the playoff hunt.

Don’t miss a minute of the action. See it streaming live tonight on CHL TV.

The Series so far:

Game 1 – Owen Sound 6 at Flint 3 (OS: Barlow 1G, 1A, Portokalis 1G, 1A)

Game 2 – Owen Sound 3 at Flint 6 (FLNT: Bertuzzi 1G, 1A, Othmann 1G, 1A)

Game 3 – Flint 1 at Owen Sound 2 (OS: Chenard 38 SV, Fantino GWG)

Game 4 – Flint 3 at Owen Sound 2 (FLNT: Keppen 1G, 1A, Giroux 1G, 1A)

Game 5 – Owen Sound 1 at Flint 5 (FLNT: Lombardi 2G, 1A, Keppen 1G, 1A)

Game 6 – Flint 0 at Owen Sound 4 (OS: Chenard 46 SV, Burroughs 2G)

Flint Game 7 history:

First Game 7 in Firebirds history

Owen Sound Game 7 history (2-2):

2018 – lost to Sault Ste. Marie in 2nd round / 2011 – defeated Mississauga in OHL Championship Series / 2004 – lost to Guelph in 1st round / 1990 – defeated Sudbury in first round

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.