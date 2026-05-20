Arrival of the Cup presented by Canco to officially welcome Memorial Cup to Kelowna on Thursday

Fans are encouraged to take part in two free community events on Thursday, beginning with the Arrival of the Cup presented by Canco at 4:30 p.m. PT and continuing with the Community Kickoff Event at Stuart Park from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), Kelowna Rockets, and 2026 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee will officially welcome the Memorial Cup to Kelowna tomorrow, Thursday, May 21, with the Arrival of the Cup presented by Canco — a free community celebration that will bring together tradition, culture, remembrance, and local pride.

The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. PT at City Park, where the Memorial Cup will arrive by Westbank First Nation Canoe Brigade before being ceremonially handed off from Indigenous Veterans to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, honouring the trophy’s enduring connection to service and sacrifice.

Following the handoff, the Memorial Cup will make its way out of City Park before heading north to Bernard Avenue, continuing along Water Street, and concluding at Stuart Park. Fans of all ages are encouraged to line Bernard Avenue and Water Street to take in the parade and are advised to arrive early to secure a viewing spot for the official opening celebration.

A formal welcome ceremony will follow at Stuart Park from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT, introducing the four teams competing in the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota: the host Kelowna Rockets, Western Hockey League (WHL) champion Everett Silvertips, Ontario Hockey League (OHL) champion Kitchener Rangers, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

The ceremony will also feature cultural elements from Westbank First Nation, remarks from distinguished guests including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Member of Parliament Stephen Fuhr, and CHL President Dan MacKenzie, and the unveiling of the Kelowna Rockets’ commemorative jersey, which will be worn during Friday’s opening game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota against the Kitchener Rangers at 6 p.m. PT at Prospera Place.

“The Arrival of the Cup is one of the great traditions of the Memorial Cup, and this year’s celebration in Kelowna will be especially meaningful,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “Bringing together Westbank First Nation, Veterans, the Canadian Armed Forces, the City of Kelowna, the Rockets, the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL champions, and fans from across the country, this event will set the tone for an unforgettable tournament.”

The commemorative jersey unveiling continues a Memorial Cup tradition that began at the 2008 Memorial Cup in Kitchener, Ont., when the host Kitchener Rangers became the first team to wear special opening-game jerseys in support of The Royal Canadian Legion. Since then, the Canadian Hockey League and the Member Leagues have raised more than $320,000 for The Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund, which supports Veterans and their families.

Immediately following the Arrival of the Cup presented by Canco, the celebration will continue at Stuart Park with the Community Kickoff Event from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT. The event will feature live music, local food vendors, interactive activations, and entertainment for all ages, serving as a lively centrepiece of the tournament’s opening week.

The 2025-26 season marks the 106th time the Memorial Cup will be presented. First awarded in 1919 after being donated by the Ontario Hockey Association, the trophy was created in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War and was rededicated in 2010 to honour all fallen Canadian military personnel.

The 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, scheduled from May 21-31, marks the return of the CHL’s championship event to Kelowna for the first time since 2004, when the Rockets captured the Memorial Cup on home ice. In addition to the host Kelowna Rockets, the 106th edition of the tournament will feature the Everett Silvertips, Kitchener Rangers, and Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

For more information on the 2026 Memorial Cup, including details on the Arrival of the Cup presented by Canco, the Community Kickoff Event, and other events taking place throughout the tournament, visit chl.ca/memorialcup-eventdetails.

Arrival of the Cup presented by Canco

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. PT; welcome ceremony from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT

Parade Route: City Park to Stuart Park, Bernard Avenue, and Water Street

Ceremony Location: Stuart Park, 1430 Water St., Kelowna, B.C.

Admission: Free and open to the public

Community Kickoff Event

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Stuart Park, 1430 Water St., Kelowna, B.C.

Admission: Free and open to the public

About the Memorial Cup

The Memorial Cup is the Canadian Hockey League’s iconic championship event, bringing together the league champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team, in a four-club round-robin tournament to crown the national champion. First awarded in 1919, the Memorial Cup has become one of the most storied and prestigious trophies in hockey, shaping more than a century of junior hockey history in North America.

Originally donated by the Ontario Hockey Association to honour Canadian soldiers who gave their lives in the First World War, the trophy was rededicated in 2010 to commemorate all fallen members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Today, the Memorial Cup stands as a powerful symbol of remembrance, sacrifice, and national pride, while showcasing the best junior hockey talent in the world.