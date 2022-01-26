MENU
January 26, 2022

#BellLetsTalk Day: CHL Round-Up

by
Casey Dulson

 

Today is #BellLetsTalk day and the CHL is proud to show our support and join in on the conversation across the country.

The #BellLetsTalk program began in September 2010 which started with the idea to raise awareness for mental health and acceptance for those who are struggling. Since then, more than $155 million has been donated to organizations that look to improve mental health care access and research.

Across the CHL, we saw support from our Member Clubs & Leagues who elevated the voices of their players, coaches, and team personnel in an effort to help create positive change.

Mooseheads on Why Mental Health Matters

Among those showing support from the Mooseheads included right-wing and Carolina Hurricanes draftee Bobby Orr and 17-year-old centre Markus Vidicek:

Petes’ 5 ways to end stigma

The Peterborough Petes had players hold up signs featuring five ways to help end the stigma around mental illness. In recognition, the Petes earned a virtual standing ovation from Jack Veitch, the Canadian Mental Health Association HKPR Branch’s Manager of Community Engagement and Education:

Personal connection for Sea Dogs’ Villeneuve and Blagden

This year’s hosts of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented Kia are here to listen.

19-year-old defenceman and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect William Villeneuve and recent acquisition in 19-year-old right-wing Nicholas Blagden got candid about their experiences with mental health and the challenges they’ve faced.

Bulldogs, Greyhounds, Otters, Sting share videos of support

OHL teams shared a collection of players showing their support for mental health:

Eagles players offer encouragement

The Cape Breton Eagles went to Twitter to show their support in both of Canada’s official languages:

Marty the Marmot of the Royals gets involved

The Victoria Royals had a unique offering Wednesday, turning to mascot Marty the Marmot to show support for the cause:

Wildcats offer message of inspiration

Turning to an inspirational quote, the Moncton Wildcats did their part on #BellLetsTalk Day:

Mental Health has no borders – Firebirds show support for the Canadian-driven cause

Our friends south of the border were out to show their support:

Sagueneens with some artistic flair

The Chicoutimi Sagueneens got creative Wednesday with informative, comic-like talk bubbles:

The CHL staff joins the conversation

Colleagues in the CHL office shared personal messages:

To wrap up #BellLetsTalk Day across the CHL, let’s remember to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other each and every day.

