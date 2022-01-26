#BellLetsTalk Day: CHL Round-Up
Today is #BellLetsTalk day and the CHL is proud to show our support and join in on the conversation across the country.
The #BellLetsTalk program began in September 2010 which started with the idea to raise awareness for mental health and acceptance for those who are struggling. Since then, more than $155 million has been donated to organizations that look to improve mental health care access and research.
Across the CHL, we saw support from our Member Clubs & Leagues who elevated the voices of their players, coaches, and team personnel in an effort to help create positive change.
Mooseheads on Why Mental Health Matters
Among those showing support from the Mooseheads included right-wing and Carolina Hurricanes draftee Bobby Orr and 17-year-old centre Markus Vidicek:
It’s #BellLetsTalk day. Let’s keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other. pic.twitter.com/MVq1sXC8Yq
— Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) January 26, 2022
Be kind, listen, support each other. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/qf2drbtMxm
— Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) January 26, 2022
Petes’ 5 ways to end stigma
The Peterborough Petes had players hold up signs featuring five ways to help end the stigma around mental illness. In recognition, the Petes earned a virtual standing ovation from Jack Veitch, the Canadian Mental Health Association HKPR Branch’s Manager of Community Engagement and Education:
The @PetesOHLhockey continue to be leaders in mental health awareness. #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/7ogOnN2J4I
— Jack Veitch (@CMHAEducation) January 26, 2022
Let's create a supportive environment together 💙#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/1XPWQyXhjE
— Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) January 26, 2022
Personal connection for Sea Dogs’ Villeneuve and Blagden
This year’s hosts of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented Kia are here to listen.
19-year-old defenceman and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect William Villeneuve and recent acquisition in 19-year-old right-wing Nicholas Blagden got candid about their experiences with mental health and the challenges they’ve faced.
#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/jhqB81hQtz
— Nick Blagden (@Nick_Blagden) January 26, 2022
.@Nick_Blagden is “Just Trying to Win Every Day.”
“I was in a very dark place in my life. I didn’t want to be here. To be quite honest if not for hockey I don’t think I would be here right now” @ArmadaBLB @QMJHL @HockeyNB @sjvitoshockey #FDSHockey https://t.co/607q5kJdbC
— Craig Eagles (@Eags37) June 7, 2021
#BellLetsTalk Every day. pic.twitter.com/bCtHAHygnf
— Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) January 26, 2022
Bulldogs, Greyhounds, Otters, Sting share videos of support
OHL teams shared a collection of players showing their support for mental health:
It’s #BellLetsTalk day. Join the conversation to help drive Bell donations for mental health initiatives in Canada! pic.twitter.com/hOvgD41zA5
— Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) January 26, 2022
#BellLetsTalk Day is here! Spread the word, because together we can all help to create positive change in our schools, workplaces and communities.
To learn more about actions you can take to support your mental health and the mental health of others: https://t.co/488OLzkHqh pic.twitter.com/DHMbfLncSY
— Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) January 26, 2022
It's okay to not be okay 💙 #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/XjYccowS7e
— Erie Otters 🦦 (@ErieOtters) January 26, 2022
Today is #BellLetsTalk Day 💙
We encourage everyone to help raise awareness. Together we can break down barriers & end the stigma around mental health. @Bell_LetsTalk pic.twitter.com/oRtyTd7XmX
— Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) January 26, 2022
Eagles players offer encouragement
The Cape Breton Eagles went to Twitter to show their support in both of Canada’s official languages:
"Parle à quelqu'un"
– Remi Delafontaine#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/1dHNreF0GJ
— Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) January 26, 2022
"TU N'ES PAS SEUL"
– @RodzinskiR #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/Dm6nSfPwGd
— Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) January 26, 2022
"Talk To Someone"
– Peter Repcik#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/KsW0TvF5ro
— Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) January 26, 2022
"End the stigma"
– @Lukepatty05 #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/4I1ODfr41L
— Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) January 26, 2022
"End the stigma. Everyone is dealing with something!"
– @ChaddCassidy #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/0CxuIDKsmT
— Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) January 26, 2022
Marty the Marmot of the Royals gets involved
The Victoria Royals had a unique offering Wednesday, turning to mascot Marty the Marmot to show support for the cause:
Today is #BellLetsTalk day.
For every tweet, retweet, text and more using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk, Bell will donate 5¢ towards Mental Health initiatives.
Join the conversation 💙 pic.twitter.com/f6XdvY2t0m
— Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) January 26, 2022
Wildcats offer message of inspiration
Turning to an inspirational quote, the Moncton Wildcats did their part on #BellLetsTalk Day:
Let's keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for each other. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/Pe640ay4wS
— Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) January 26, 2022
Mental Health has no borders – Firebirds show support for the Canadian-driven cause
Our friends south of the border were out to show their support:
Today, and everyday mental health is something that is important. So let's talk about it!
Bell will donate 5 cents for every post, text, call or video view. If you would like to join the conversation make sure to use #BellLetsTalk and tag us! pic.twitter.com/Nfvh2SclUx
— Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) January 26, 2022
Sagueneens with some artistic flair
The Chicoutimi Sagueneens got creative Wednesday with informative, comic-like talk bubbles:
C’est la Journée Bell Cause pour la cause!
Bell remettra 5 ¢ à des initiatives en santé mentale pour chaque :
◾ Message texte avec le #BellCause
◾ Tweet avec le #BellCause
◾ Visionnement de la vidéo
Faites comme Yanick 🙋♂️
Voir la vidéo➡ https://t.co/Gi5e61dtuE pic.twitter.com/uPOnEFdIvR
— Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) January 26, 2022
The CHL staff joins the conversation
Colleagues in the CHL office shared personal messages:
#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/6Zq6w2C2IM
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 26, 2022
#BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/fkRe4Dpy3s
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 26, 2022
To wrap up #BellLetsTalk Day across the CHL, let’s remember to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other each and every day.