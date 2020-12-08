Anticipation abound as Canada returns to the ice

The smiles on their faces said it all.

Following a mandatory quarantine period, Hockey Canada’s National Team Selection Camp returned to the ice Tuesday, a much-needed relief following a two-week shutdown in which players and team personnel were isolated to their individual hotel rooms.

While the 14-day confinement allowed players to engage in an array of team-bonding exercises from virtual fitness and yoga classes, to hearing from guest speakers, sitting in on many a Zoom session, and even a bracket-style rock-paper-scissors championship, the hockey lifers were happy to get back into their skates, even if their legs temporarily disagreed after the extended layoff.

“I can’t say enough about the incredible resiliency and commitment from our players, our staff, everyone around our group, in getting through what has been a difficult 14 days,” said Hockey Canada senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond. “But it is certainly worth it today when you see the excitement of the players.

“We have worked very diligently and closely together with Alberta Health Services since the start of camp but in particular over the last 14 days, working through what was originally a positive test and then working through our quarantine process all with the intent that we could get back on the ice today.”

Closing out the selection camp in Red Deer before heading to Edmonton on December 13 – when the team will undergo another five-day quarantine – head coach Andre Tourigny of the Ottawa 67’s has a limited window to narrow down his final roster before setting out for the Alberta capital.

Five players – Daemon Hunt of the Moose Jaw Warriors, Ridly Greig of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Mason Millman of the Saginaw Spirit, Matthew Robertson of the Edmonton Oil Kings, and Xavier Simoneau of the Drummondville Voltigeurs – were already given the unfortunate news earlier in the week that their time at camp had come to a close after they were deemed unfit to continue to play based on return to play protocols.

“Given our screening process, medically it was determined that they are unfit to play and therefore were unable to meet our return to play protocols,” Salmond said. “Now our biggest challenge is remaining healthy through the next five days and getting into Edmonton on December 13 as a full group and starting another quarantine prior to getting back on the ice.”

Added Tourigny, “I think we were all heartbroken. It was tough, tough news. Those guys behaved like pros, even when we broke the news to them. They kept their heads up. It’s tough. It would have been great for them to be with us but in the circumstance it was the right decision.”

With Red and White intrasquad games set for Wednesday and Thursday, Tourigny hopes to have his roster reduced to 25 players following the two scrimmages.

“Every year I have been coaching, you always want a little more time,” Tourigny said. “You wish you had one more game, one more practice, one more day, one more week. It’s always like that. If you ask the coach, he will always want more time, and I am not different than any other coach. I wish we had a lot of time to evaluate our players but in reality at some point we will need to pick.

“Our plan is to select our team and have our 25 players named this week and move forward with that. We want to get down to our team, our special teams, our team cohesion. As much as we are excited about the process of player selection and evaluation, that is one step. The next step is building our team and fighting for each other and we’re looking forward to that. We want to get in the team mode.”

The puck drops for the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton on December 25 with Canada debuting the following day against Germany.