Rimouski, QC - MAY 25: Annual Junior hockey junkies fan breakfast prior to the Round Robin game 3 of the 2025 Memorial Cup between the Rimouski Océanic and the London Knights on May 25, 2025, at the Colisée Financière Sun Life in Rimouski, Qc. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Annual CHL fan breakfast a resounding success in Rimouski

Photo credit: Vincent Ethier

The breakfast was delicious, the coffee was hot and the friendships were flowing.

A staple of the Memorial Cup every year, the junior hockey junkies fan breakfast took place Sunday morning at the Club Golf l’Empress.

“I love junior hockey and the friendships around the country and the different people that come to cheer on their teams and display their jerseys,” said Keith Hykawy. “The whole week is just great and what each city does to celebrate.”

Hykawy, a native of Winnipeg, MB., is at his ninth Memorial Cup and was one of close to 400 fans in attendance. In all, Sunday’s breakfast raised $5990 where the proceeds will be split between both the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 036 and La Foundation Jennely Germain.

“The breakfast is amazing every year – you get to see people you only see once a year and talk to them, hang out, have a bite and drink,” said Tim Hykawy, Keith’s son, who is at his 11th Memorial Cup.

“You don’t get to necessarily do that at the rink so this is the perfect place to come have a chat.”

The annual junior hockey junkies fan breakfast took place this morning in Rimouski where all proceeds benefited both the @RoyalCdnLegion Branch 036 and La Foundation Jennely Germain! 👏🏻 #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/wYn8wORtI3 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 25, 2025

The breakfast originated in 2006 when the Moncton Wildcats’ Booster Club hosted the first breakfast as a way for fans from across the CHL to get to know one another. Since then, the breakfast has been held 17 times.

After the 2008 event, fans decided they wanted to give back to the community hosting the Memorial Cup. Over the past five breakfasts’ alone, more than $33,000 has been donated back to local organizations in Halifax, Saint John, Kamloops, Saginaw and Rimouski.

“It’s really, really special, truly,” said Caroline Poitras who helped organize the event alongside Amber Shutsa. “We had a great collaboration and this is the result—people from all over Canada.

“It’s really beautiful to see; it’s truly a wonderful event.”