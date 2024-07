Andonovski signs ELC with Senators

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Matthew Andonovski has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

Andonovski’s third year in Kitchener was a breakout year for the Markham, Ontario native. His +58 led the entire CHL in plus/minus during in the 2023/24 campaign. He also doubled his point totals from the previous year setting career highs in goals (seven) and points (32).

The 6’2″ left shot was selected 140th overall by the Senators in the 2023 NHL Draft.