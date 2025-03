Americans d-man Elick signs with Columbus

Tri-City Americans defenceman Charlie Elick has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Acquired from Brandon by Tri-City at the WHL trade deadline, Elick put up eight points (two goals) in 33 games. In all, Elick had 15 points in 66 in 2024-25.

The third overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, Elick has played 196 career WHL games. Internationally, the 19-year-old helped Canada to gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Elick was the 36th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.