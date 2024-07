Allen signs ELC with Washington

Guelph Storm defenceman Cam Allen has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

After offseason shoulder surgery, Allen didn’t make his season debut until Jan. 26. In 25 games, the d-man tallied nine points (two goals).

The third overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Allen has played 152 games for Guelph. The 19-year-old was the recipient of the Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 while he captained Canada to gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The Toronto, ON., native also claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 World Championships where he once again captained the his country.

Washington selected Allen 136th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.