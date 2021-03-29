All-time OHL shutout leader DiPietro discusses mental health and resilience

Former OHL Goaltender of the Year Michael DiPietro teamed up with CMHA Windsor for a special presentation around mental health and resilience during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic earlier this week.

Upwards of 230 OHL players, parents, billets, coaches, general managers and team staff were in attendance over a Zoom video conference to hear from the Vancouver Canucks prospect and 2017 Memorial Cup champion as he spoke with CMHA mental health educator Jenny-Lee Almeida on dealing with loss, healthy coping techniques and building a positive mindset.

“With everything going on in the world, and everyone’s unique situations, this has been a year where you have to be able to be flexible,” said DiPietro. “It really gave me an opportunity to realize how important controlling the things only you can control is, and not letting things that are beyond your control or external factors affect your mental health, and to be honest they have. This past year, like everybody, I’ve gone through emotional rollercoasters as I’m sure everyone on this call has, with anger, frustration, happiness, then a glimmer of hope of a vaccine coming. The patiently waiting can sometimes feel overwhelming.”

More than a calendar year into the pandemic, most people have experienced change and transition in some form. DiPietro, who has been part of the Vancouver Canucks taxi squad but hasn’t played in an actual game in over a year, dove into the sense of loss he and many athletes have experienced as a result.

“I think my routine has obviously been thrown for a loop to say the least. Changes allow you to adapt as a person. Not being able to play a hockey game for over a year, that’s a huge change to my overall routine, let alone my hockey career,” he continued.

“I think with this uncertainty we’re facing in the world, as young athletes, you need your ability to adapt and be creative. Your creativity and your thinking have to be brought up to a different level if you’re going to be able to benefit from these transitions that you don’t have any control over. I think, for us, controlling what you can control is something that you really, as young men and athletes, should be able to really reflect on. It’s a really simple statement but I think it speaks volumes about how you can approach your training, about how you can approach your mental health, or about how you can approach being a good person on a day-to-day basis.”

Participants were encouraged to reflect on the concept of surviving versus thriving, wherein DiPietro was able to provide an athlete’s perspective on the difference between the two.

“Let’s say you’re entering the third period with a one goal lead; you’re playing to not lose the game. That is almost like the surviving; you feel like you’re on the heels, you’re not confident in your ability,” he said. “Looking at [the concept of] thriving, you have a one goal lead but you’re looking to build on that in the third. When you’re surviving, you’re playing not to lose; but thriving, you’re playing to win.”

When asked about coping techniques, DiPietro, 21, spoke candidly about the support system he has in his family, friends and mental skills coach, and how they’ve helped him through a lot of stressful times including throughout his first year of pro hockey, which came with a lot of “firsts” that were sometimes difficult to navigate.

“I lost my mom at a young age but I was very lucky to have a phenomenal stepmom and stepbrother and them helping me grow up in a way with my dad, allowed me to realize I can affect a lot of people with the sport that I play and I’m just very grateful to have that opportunity that people care who I am I guess. So why not have the opportunity to impact people in a positive way if people care who you are? That’s something for me, with so much change going on, that goes back to your controllables and how it can affect you and affect others in being leaders. That’s how I cope with stress and change in my life.”

The former Windsor Spitfires and Ottawa 67’s goaltender also spoke about his own junior hockey experience and the importance of taking it day-by-day, without thinking too far ahead.

“In my first two years of junior hockey, I was looking so far ahead because of the NHL Draft. It was something that was so far away but for me, it seemed like I needed to get there. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed my first two years of junior, but in a way, I could’ve enjoyed it more if I approached it on a day-to-day basis,” continued DiPietro, who gained perspective when he arrived at camp after being drafted by the Canucks in 2017.

“I realized that you have to enjoy each day because it’s a process getting here, everything has its own way of working its way out. My final two years of junior, I was able to set these goals but take it at a day-to-day basis, and I think that’s how I really truly enjoyed it.”

Lastly, when touching on tools and resources, DiPietro finished off with some inspirational words he keeps close to help get through his day-to-day: win the day.

“I have a sticky note on my door on my apartment, all it says is “Win the Day” and that has helped me every day here, doing the same thing over and over again. You can certainly fall down a rabbit hole of feeling defeated, whether that be with hockey or life in general, but the one thing you can do is win the day. If you can win the day, that’s something you’ve accomplished. I think that it has a snowball effect on your outlook on life, in your craft as a hockey player, whether it be in the classroom or in the gym. Things might be redundant, but if you can win the day, that’s an accomplishment and you can worry about tomorrow when tomorrow comes. That’s the easiest way I can say it.”

The CMHA Talk Today program remains a leader in sports-related mental health programs in Canada, aiming to promote mental health awareness in young athletes.