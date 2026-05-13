Alex Huang’s Path from Rosemère to QMJHL Stardom

As the CHL’s 50th anniversary season winds down, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) defenceman Alex Huang joined the My Hockey Hero podcast (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music ) to speak with Dean Barnes about his unique path to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL ). Huang’s hockey journey has been shaped by discipline, identity, and an unwavering belief in himself, qualities that have helped him emerge as one of the Canadian Hockey League’s most exciting young defencemen.

Born in Montreal, Que., to Chinese parents who immigrated to Canada in the early 2000s, Huang grew up in a multicultural environment that shaped both his character and his perspective on the game. Raised in the bilingual suburb of Rosemère, he was surrounded by people from diverse backgrounds, an experience that helped him see hockey and life through a broader lens.

“My parents came from China, and growing up in Canada, I was around people from everywhere,” shared Huang. “I think that really helped shape how I see the world.”

His introduction to hockey came early, and in an unexpected way. At just three years old, he watched a family friend’s game and was instantly drawn to the sport. Soon after, he was on skates himself, even if he didn’t yet fully understand where the game would take him.

“I told my parents I didn’t want to skate, I wanted to play hockey,” he recounted to Dean.

Like many young players, Huang’s early days on the ice were filled with falls and frustration. He admits he wasn’t naturally gifted when it came to skating, but persistence quickly became one of his defining traits. Through years of development in Quebec’s competitive system, he steadily climbed the ranks, eventually reaching AAA hockey by the time he was 12 years old.

While hockey became his primary focus, Huang also explored other sports growing up, including soccer, swimming and tennis. As his commitment to hockey deepened, so did the sacrifices required to keep moving forward.

“I had to choose at a certain point,” Huang stated. “And I knew hockey was what I wanted to focus on.”

That commitment was tested in a major way during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that challenged athletes around the world. Instead of slowing down, Huang used the time to improve. Training at home, rollerblading in his basement, and finding creative ways to practice without access to full facilities, he turned a difficult period into a defining moment in his career.

“I knew if I used that time to get better, I’d have a step on everyone else,” he said.

That mindset paid off. Coming out of the pandemic, Huang didn’t simply return to the ice — he emerged as a different player. Physically, he had grown several inches, gaining both size and strength. Mentally, he carried a new level of confidence, built from countless hours of self-driven training when no one was watching.

While many players were working to regain their rhythm, Huang already felt a step ahead. The time spent rollerblading in his basement, shooting pucks at improvised targets and refining his skills in isolation gave him a foundation that translated directly to the ice. It was during this stretch that something shifted internally, as Huang began to realize his game could go further than he once imagined.

That belief soon turned into opportunity.

When his name was called fifth overall by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens at the QMJHL Entry Draft, it marked a defining moment in his journey — one that validated years of quiet work and sacrifice. For Huang, it wasn’t just a personal achievement, but a shared milestone with his family.

“It’s all those years of sacrifice from my parents,” Huang shared. “Seeing me walk on that stage meant everything.”

From long drives to the rink to late nights supporting his development, his parents had been there every step of the way. The draft stage became a symbol of everything they had invested together.

Now in his third season with the Saguenéens, Huang has taken another leap forward, enjoying a breakout campaign from the blue line and establishing himself as one of the QMJHL’s most dynamic defencemen.

That growth was recognized last month when Huang won the David-Desharnais Trophy as the QMJHL’s most sportsmanlike player. During the 2025-26 campaign, the 18-year-old raised his personal best from 40 to 70 points, finishing second among QMJHL defencemen in scoring while taking just 14 penalty minutes — a reflection of the skill, discipline, and poise that have become defining parts of his game.

His game is built around movement and vision. Whether he’s leading the rush, threading passes through traffic, or creating space along the offensive blue line, Huang consistently finds ways to generate opportunities.

“I see myself as an offensive defenceman — someone who creates plays,” he explained.

Still, his evolution hasn’t been limited to the offensive side of the puck. As his role has grown, so has his responsibility. Huang has worked to round out his defensive game, relying on positioning, hockey IQ, and skating rather than physicality to shut down opponents — an approach that reflects both his awareness and adaptability.

That commitment to growth extends beyond the ice. Like many players across the CHL, Huang balances a demanding hockey schedule with academics — a challenge that requires constant focus and time management. Between schoolwork, practices, training sessions, and multiple games each week, he has embraced the responsibility that comes with pursuing both hockey and his education.

That same maturity has helped him navigate new opportunities without losing sight of his development. Even with options ahead and recognition growing, including being drafted in the fourth round by the Nashville Predators in 2025, Huang remains focused on the work still ahead. His focus remains on development, understanding that the next level will demand even more from his game.

His priority now is becoming a complete defenceman: stronger, more reliable defensively, and capable of adapting to the physical demands of professional hockey.

As a player of Chinese heritage in a sport that continues to evolve in terms of diversity, Huang is also aware of the broader impact of his journey. Representation, while still limited, is growing — and he understands the importance of being visible to the next generation.

While he once looked up to players like Belleville Bulls (OHL) alumnus P.K. Subban as an example of minority success in hockey, he now finds himself in a similar position as someone younger players can look to for inspiration.

“A lot of kids can look at me and see that it’s possible,” he said. “That means a lot.”

Through every stage of his journey, from learning to skate as a child, to training through uncertainty, to emerging as a top QMJHL prospect — one belief has remained constant.

“If you want to become something great, you have to believe in yourself more than anybody else believes in you,” he said.

It is a mindset that has carried Huang from a young kid in Montreal with big dreams to one of the QMJHL’s stars. It also continues to push him forward as he works toward his ultimate goal of reaching the NHL.

As part of the CHL’s continued efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport of hockey, the CHL and its Member Leagues (WHL, OHL, and QMJHL) continue working alongside Dean Barnes and his My Hockey Hero podcast to share the stories of Indigenous and racialized players while highlighting the impact that people of colour continue to make at every level of the game.

To view clips from various episodes and guests on the My Hockey Hero podcast, follow the show on Instagram at @myhockeyhero_. To see some of the unique hockey cards from Barnes’ extensive collection, follow @diversityhcokeycards . You can also visit My Hockey Hero.com for more information on Dean Barnes, the podcast, and more.