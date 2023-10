Akey agrees to ELC with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Barrie Colts defenceman Beau Akey to a three-year entry-level contract.

Last season, Akey enjoyed the best campaign of his OHL career where he had 11 goals and 47 points in 66 games. The year prior, Akey was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team.

A first round choice in the 2021 OHL Draft, Akey has played 131 games for Barrie and tallied 66 points (17 goals).

The 18-year-old was selected 56th overall by Edmonton in the 2023 NHL Draft.