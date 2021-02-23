Additional games scheduled in the Maritimes Division

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today additional regular season games for the Cape Breton Eagles, the Charlottetown Islanders and the Halifax Mooseheads as the New Brunswick-based teams are still waiting on the green light to return to play.

However, the league has continued its dialogue with Government and Public Health Officials hoping that the three teams based in New Brunswick will return to their regular activities as soon as possible.

The following schedule is subject to change depending on New Brunswick’s evolving situation as some games can be postponed and/or added to the schedule should they obtain Public Health approval.