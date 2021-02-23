MENU
February 23, 2021

Additional games scheduled in the Maritimes Division

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today additional regular season games for the Cape Breton Eagles, the Charlottetown Islanders and the Halifax Mooseheads as the New Brunswick-based teams are still waiting on the green light to return to play.

However, the league has continued its dialogue with Government and Public Health Officials hoping that the three teams based in New Brunswick will return to their regular activities as soon as possible.

The following schedule is subject to change depending on New Brunswick’s evolving situation as some games can be postponed and/or added to the schedule should they obtain Public Health approval.

Game # Visiting team Home team Date Time (AT)
315 Cape Breton Charlottetown 2021-03-03 7:00 PM
668 Halifax Charlottetown 2021-03-04 7:00 PM
669 Halifax Cape Breton 2021-03-06 7:00 PM
479 Charlottetown Cape Breton 2021-03-07 4:00 PM
198 Charlottetown Halifax 2021-03-09 7:00 PM
368 Cape Breton Halifax 2021-03-11 7:00 PM
670 Charlottetown Cape Breton 2021-03-13 7:00 PM
671 Charlottetown Halifax 2021-03-14 4:00 PM
More News
OHL Alumni Notebook: Feb. 22, 2021
2 hours ago
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Lethbridge Hurricanes
2 hours ago
Warriors' Millar accepts new role with Hockey Canada
23 hours ago
Black Excellence: Brathwaite leaving his mark in the pros
1 day ago
New 50/50 lottery for junior hockey in Alberta
1 day ago
QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 14)
1 day ago