TICKETS TO THE 2022 KUBOTA CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME NOW AVAILABLE
March 2, 2022

A statement from the Canadian Hockey League

 

The Canadian Hockey League strongly condemns the recent actions by Russia involving military force in Ukraine and encourages a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In addition to supporting the measures announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada barring Russia and Belarus from international competition, the Canadian Hockey League today announced the cancellation of the 2022 Canada Russia Series. The date and format for the 2022 CHL Import Draft has yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

The Canadian Hockey League is committed to the safety and well-being of all of its current players and is supportive of their continued development regardless of their country of origin.

