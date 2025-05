FRISCO, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Latvia's Karlis Flugins #16 skates to the bench with teammates after scoring a third period goal against USA during Quarterfinal Round action at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship at Comerica Center on April 30, 2025 in Frisco, Texas, USA. (Photo by Micheline Veluvolu/IIHF)

A needed change of scenery brought Latvia’s Flugins to Flint

Photo credit: Micheline Veluvolu/IIHF

A change of scenery was what Karlis Flugins needed.

The Latvian native put his name forward for the 2024 CHL Import Draft and once selected by the OHL’s Flint Firebirds 78th overall, he didn’t waste any time heading to the Vehicle City.

“I was playing in Sweden before but I had to change something [to help my career],” Flugins said. “It was crucial for me to come here and get drafted.”

His first OHL campaign saw him play 52 games where he recorded 14 points (five goals) and a +2 rating. He scored his first OHL goal on Oct. 26 against Owen Sound.

“It was great,” Flugins said of his year in Flint. “Everyone was so welcoming. The facility is great, and the team was great too.”

After the Firebirds fell in five games to Kitchener in the first round of the OHL Playoffs, the 17-year-old quickly pivoted to the U18 World Championships.

With plenty of NHL scouts in attendance, it was a great opportunity for the Riga native to get a jumpstart on his 2026 NHL Draft season.

“It’s really crucial,” Flugins said of playing in the tournament. “I am happy to be here, want to play here. We lost in Flint but I was really happy to come play here.”

It’s the second time Flugins has played at the event and is one he said he circles on his calendar each year.

“I love to play here,” he said.

In both appearances he’s made, Flugins has helped Latvia to the quarterfinals.

Latvia started the tournament on a high-note with a 2-1 shootout victory against Norway but ended the round-robin with consecutive losses to Canada, Finland and Slovakia. But despite the defeat to the hosts last night, Flugins was satisfied with the team’s performance, a game in which he scored his first goal of the tournament late in the third period as he tipped in a point shot.

“It was pretty special,” he said of scoring his first goal at the tournament. “We got our group together and talked before the USA game and I thought we played pretty good [despite the result].”