A message from CHL President Dan MacKenzie and WHL Commissioner Ron Robison

Canadian Hockey League President Dan MacKenzie and Western Hockey League Ron Robison have released the below message:

“The streaming experience that was delivered last night through WHL Live on CHL TV was disappointing for our fans and we are working diligently with our service provider to correct the issues. We have heard your frustration and we understand your disappointment. We are working to address the issues that have presented themselves with mobile devices, and we are also working to correct the brightness problems with video playback. We value and appreciate the passion of CHL fans and we thank you for your patience and support.”