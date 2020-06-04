A Decade of QMJHL Entry Draft Talent

The Canadian Hockey League will soon welcome another wave of talent with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Entry Draft scheduled for the weekend.

18 picks (plus two compensatory) will be made in the first round of the draft process this season providing opportunities for teams to find difference makers in any of those positions.

With that in mind, here’s a look back at a collection of the most notable selections made in every spot from one to 18 across the span of 2010-19.

1. Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic) 2017

Lafreniere is undeniably the top prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft and could be chosen first overall for the second time in his hockey career. He made an immediate impact in the QMJHL earning CHL Rookie of the Year in 2018, followed that with CHL Player of the Year honours in 2019, and is once again a candidate for the national award in 2020 totaling 297 points over 173 games since joining the Oceanic. He also won World Junior gold for Canada with an MVP performance at Christmas.

Honourable mention: Nathan MacKinnon (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) 2011

MacKinnon was traded to the Halifax Mooseheads in the weeks that followed his selection by Baie-Comeau and would play two seasons in the QMJHL winning a league championship (against the Drakkar) and Memorial Cup title as tournament MVP in 2013 before going first overall to the Colorado Avalanche. He’s since played 525 games NHL games producing 495 points.

The Gatineau Olympiques will select first overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

2. Jonathan Drouin (Halifax Mooseheads) 2011

Drouin was the second 1995-born talent chosen in 2011 behind MacKinnon and together would form a dynamic duo in Halifax. He was named CHL Player of the Year during the club’s 2013 championship campaign and totaled 242 points in 128 games over three years. He’s now a member of the Montreal Canadiens and has played in 349 NHL games with 209 career points.

Honourable mention: Anthony Beauvillier (Shawinigan Cataractes) 2013

The former Cataractes captain took an accelerated path to the NHL after just three seasons in the QMJHL where he scored 206 points in 178 games. He was chosen in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders where he’s played 286 games and recorded 127 points.

The Gatineau Olympiques will select second overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

3. Samuel Girard (Shawinigan Cataractes) 2014

Another member of the Cataractes who fast tracked to the NHL after three major junior seasons, Girard led the QMJHL in scoring among defencemen in both 2016 and 2017, then made the jump at 19 to the big show. The 2016 second round pick of the Nashville Predators now plays for Colorado with 225 career games on the blue line.

Honourable mention: Maxime Comtois (Victoriaville Tigres) 2015

Comtois tallied 244 career points in 205 games primarily played over three seasons with the Tigres. He then earned a spot on the Anaheim Ducks roster to start the 2018-19 campaign, captained Canada at the World Juniors, then returned to the Drummondville Voltigeurs where he scored 31 goals in 25 games.

The Saint John Sea Dogs will select third overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

4. Evan Fitzpatrick (Sherbrooke Phoenix) 2014

Fitzpatrick capped a four-year QMJHL career with a shutout victory to help the Acadie-Bathurst Titan win the 2018 Memorial Cup. Before that he played more than three seasons with the Phoenix where he was selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.

Honourable mention: Gabriel Fortier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) 2016

Fortier produced nearly a point-per-game, 222 in 223 to be exact, over four QMJHL seasons played predominantly with the Drakkar where he served as captain until this year’s trade deadline when he joined the Moncton Wildcats. He was a second round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018.

The Gatineau Olympiques will select fourth overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

5. Pierre-Luc Dubois (Cape Breton Eagles) 2014

Dubois won the CHL’s Top Prospect Award in 2016 and was the league’s first player chosen at the NHL Draft going third overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets. His QMJHL career included 199 points over just 164 games in three seasons ending with run to the 2017 finals as a member of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. In three full NHL seasons he’s played 234 games and has 158 points.

Honourable mention: Guillaume Brisebois (Acadie-Bathurst Titan) 2013

Brisebois recorded 120 points in 236 career games playing three of those seasons with the Titan and one with the Charlottetown Islanders. The defenceman was a third round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2015 and made his NHL debut last season appearing in eight games.

The Quebec Remparts will select fifth overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

6. Noah Dobson (Acadie-Bathurst Titan) 2016

Dobson was a key defenceman for the Titan’s QMJHL and Memorial Cup championship in 2018 then repeated with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2019. The New York Islanders first round pick left for the NHL after just three major junior seasons and appeared in 34 games as a rookie before the pause.

Honourable mention: Charles Hudon (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) 2010

Hudon was a consistent offensive contributor from start to finish scoring 60 points as a rookie then a career-high 76 points split between the Sagueneens and Drakkar during his fourth season. The fifth round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2012 remains with the organization where he’s played 125 career games with 41 points.

The Val-d’Or Foreurs will select sixth overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

7. Nicolas Aube-Kubel (Val-d’Or Foreurs) 2012

Aube-Kubel played all four seasons for the Foreurs including their 2015 QMJHL championship season scoring 244 career points over 251 games. The second round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014 has now played 45 NHL games including 36 this season where he recorded his first of seven goals and eight assists.

Honourable mention: Samuel Morin (Rimouski Oceanic) 2011

Morin is another QMJHL champion and member of the Flyers organization. The first round pick in 2013 helped the Oceanic win in 2015 with 32 points in 38 games after bringing home World Junior gold with Canada. The defenceman’s split the last five seasons between Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Victoriaville Tigres will select seventh overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

8. Jeremie Poirier (Saint John Sea Dogs) 2018

Poirier just set a Sea Dogs single season record for goals by a defenceman with 20 in 64 games while adding 33 assists to bring his point total to 53 which tied for second among QMJHL rearguards. The sophomore is now a projected first round pick for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Honourable mention: Matthew Highmore (Saint John Sea Dogs) 2012

Another Sea Dog, Highmore led the club in scoring with 89 points in 64 games during their championship 2016-17 season. He played five seasons accumulating 247 points over 289 games earning himself a free agent contract with the Chicago Blackhawks where he’s since played 49 games with eight points.

The Val-d’Or Foreurs will select eighth overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

9. Alex Dubeau (Shawinigan Cataractes) 2010

Dubeau ranks second in all-time QMJHL wins with 138 which includes seven shutouts over five seasons, a career goals-against-average of 2.83 and save percentage of .903. He was a member of the Cataractes 2012 Memorial Cup team before playing his final three seasons in Moncton.

Honourable mention: Xavier Simoneau (Drummondville Voltigeurs) 2017

In just three seasons the Voltigeurs captain has been a scoring machine with 191 points in 177 games and in 2019-20 was a QMJHL MVP candidate and won CHL Humanitarian of the Year honours.

The Shawinigan Cataractes will select ninth overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

10. Jacob Neveu (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) 2014

Neveu played all five seasons in Rouyn-Noranda helping the Huskies win two QMJHL titles in 2016 and 2019 plus a Memorial Cup to cap his career. The defenceman played in 273 career games.

Honourable mention: Cedric Pare (Saint John Sea Dogs) 2015

Pare helped the Sea Dogs win a 2017 QMJHL championship and later rounded out his offensive game in Rimouski a career-high 88 points as an overage player this season.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies will select 10th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

11. Zachary Fucale (Halifax Mooseheads) 2011

Fucale ranks third in all-time QMJHL victories with 134 earned in just 204 games over four years. He backstopped Halifax to a 2013 Memorial Cup title earning All-Star honours before his second round selection by the Montreal Canadiens. His resume also includes a Jacques Plante Trophy in recognition of his 2.26 goals-against-average in 2014 and a World Junior gold in 2015.

Honourable mention: Olivier Leblanc (Saint John Sea Dogs) 2012

Leblanc played five QMJHL seasons and served as captain for two clubs including the Sea Dogs and the Screaming Eagles appearing in 291 career games and recording 164 points. He continues his hockey career nowadays at the varsity level with the UNB Reds.

The Victoriaville Tigres will select 11th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

12. Joel Teasdale (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) 2015

Following three-and-a-half seasons playing a key role with the Armada, Teasdale’s four-year QMJHL career ended on a high note capturing a President’s Cup and Memorial Cup with Rouyn-Noranda. His 34 points over 20 games led the 2019 QMJHL Playoffs before earning tournament MVP honours on the national stage. He signed with the Montreal Canadiens as an undrafted free agent and is currently a part of the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Honourable mention: Xavier Bernard (Drummondville Voltigeurs) 2016

A reliable defender over four seasons split between three clubs, Bernard also brings modest productivity from the back end in producing 95 points through 249 career points. The Mercier, Que., native was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs will select 12th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

13. Daniel Sprong (Charlottetown Islanders) 2013

The Dutch-born Sprong amassed 261 points in only 199 career contests that began with an impressive rookie season in which he notched 68 points in 67 games and continued with 88 points over 68 games ahead of his NHL Draft selection. The Pittsburgh Penguins second rounder made his NHL debut right away, scored two goals in eight games, then returned to the Islanders for two more productive seasons. He’s currently part of the Hershey Bears, the Washington Capitals’ farm club.

Honourable mention: Kevin Mandolese (Cape Breton Eagles) 2016

The Eagles fourth-year netminder had a breakout campaign in 2019-20 leading all QMJHL goaltenders with a remarkable .925 save percentage which helped him earn an entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators who had previously selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Gatineau Olympiques will select 13th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

14. Zachary Bolduc (Rimouski Oceanic) 2019

Chosen in last year’s Entry Draft, Bolduc needed little time to adjust to his new environment headlining all rookies with a 30-goal campaign that totaled 52 points through 55 appearances. For his efforts, the 2021 NHL Draft prospect was recognized as the QMJHL Rookie of the Year.

Honourable: Christophe Boivin (Acadie-Bathurst Titan) 2013

Spending all four seasons of his QMJHL career with the Titan, Boivin capped off his final year with a team-leading 90 points to earn Second All-Star Team recognition. The Quebec native continues to play at the varsity level with the UQTR Patriotes.

The Halifax Mooseheads will select 14th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

15. Nicolas Meloche (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) 2013

Meloche made an immediate impression after stepping onto the Drakkar blue line notching 25 points through 54 games and earning a spot on the QMJHL All-Rookie Team. The second-round selection by the Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Draft would total 139 points over 212 games with stops in Gatineau and Charlottetown before turning pro where is a current member of the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.

Honourable mention: Alex-Olivier Voyer (Rimouski Oceanic) 2015

Voyer spent three seasons with the Oceanic before joining the Phoenix for his final two campaigns, including 2019-20 in which he dazzled with 88 points through 63 games including 44 goals to lead his hometown team to a franchise-record 106-point campaign.

The Saint John Sea Dogs will select 15th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

16. Olivier Galipeau (Val-d’Or Foreurs) 2013

Galipeau’s first season culminated with a President’s Cup championship and the defenceman would blossom from there. He would later served as Foreurs captain, play parts of two seasons in Chicoutimi, then join the Titan as part of the Memorial Cup winning squad finishing his overage campaign with 74 points in 67 games to win QMJHL Defenceman of the Year honours.

Honourable mention: Anthony Richard (Val-d’Or Foreurs) 2012

Another 2014 champion, Richard was a four-year member of the Foreurs who exploded with a 39-point improvement following the title to finish with a team-leading 91 points. That success earned a selection in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators where he made his NHL debut last season.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan will select 16th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

17. Laurent Dauphin (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) 2011

It was worth the wait for Dauphin who joined the Sagueneens one year after his QMJHL selection and immediately produced just shy of point-per-game production. The eventual team captain finished with 186 points in 170 games over three seasons, earned a second round selection in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes, and is now a member of the Laval Rocket with six years of pro under his belt.

Honourable mention: Jeremy Michel (Val-d’Or Foreurs) 2017

Three years removed from his QMJHL Draft, Michel has continued to round out his game each season with the Foreurs, punctuated most recently by a 42-point campaign that helped him finish third in team scoring. The Levis, Que., native was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Cape Breton Eagles will select 17th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

18. Kameron Kielly (Gatineau Olympiques) 2012

Kielly played one season with the Olympiques before returning home to Charlottetown for four years, including the final three campaigns in which he served as an alternate captain. He totaled 306 career games and 202 points before turning to U SPORTS with the UPEI Panthers where he would be an AUS All-Star and ink a pro deal with the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

Honourable mention: Ryan Tesink (Saint John Sea Dogs) 2010

Tesink was scooped by the Sea Dogs in his second year of eligibility and made an immediate impact tallying 35 points in 59 appearances helping Saint John win their first Memorial Cup in 2011. The St. Louis Blues sixth round pick would win back-to-back QMJHL titles as part of a four-year career before turning pro in the ECHL.

The Halifax Mooseheads will select 18th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft.

The first round of the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft takes place on Friday, June 5th, commencing at 6:30 pm ET, with all remaining picks across 14 rounds to be made on Saturday, June 6th, beginning at 9:30 am ET. Follow live results at theqmjhl.ca/draft.