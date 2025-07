A chance to chase a QMJHL title made Carbonneau’s decision to return to the CHL an easy one

Photo credit: Vincent L. Rousseau

The reason for Justin Carbonneau’s return to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada was simple: to win a QMJHL championship.

Carbonneau spurned recent opportunities to defect to the NCAA in favour of staying in the CHL with the QMJHL’s Armada, a team he has suited up for 160 times.

“Winning a championship is something since I was 16 years old I wanted to do,” Carbonneau told Flo Sports’ Justin Peters at the ongoing World Juniors Summer Showcase in Minneapolis, MN., “I love the group of guys we have so it would be hard for me to leave that.”

Carbonneau – the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by St. Louis – is the face of an Armada team that many argue could be the favourites in the QMJHL this year. In addition to the talented winger, the Armada also have the home-drafted Vincent Desjardins, Mateo Nobert (VGK) and Xavier Villeneuve (2026) while this offseason, the club acquired Vincent Collard, Spencer Gill (PHI), Maël Lavigne and Bill Zonnon (PIT). Furthermore, Arseni Radkov (MTL) – the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft – is expected to be the team’s starter.

Add all that up, and the Levis, QC., native wasn’t going anywhere.

“I got there four years ago and [was] told ‘we’re going to go for it in four years,’” said Carbonneau who was the 20th overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft by Rouyn-Noranda before he was traded to Blainville in January 2023 after two games. “It was a long wait to go but now we’re here.

“I’m grateful for Blainville to bring all those guys that are good at hockey but also good people and I’m grateful for the group around me … to hopefully win a championship.”

However, there is still one other goal on Carbonneau’s mind; a spot on the St. Louis Blues.

A year ago, Carbonneau scored 46 times for the Armada and on the back of a strong season – in addition to his invite to Canada’s World Juniors Summer Showcase – he is hopeful for an NHL debut come October.

“My goal for training camp with the Blues is to take a spot or play a couple of games,” he said. “I’m going to go all out and force their hand.”

But if he returns to Blainville, there will be no complaints from La Flotte faithful as they begin a quest for a maiden Gilles-Courteau Trophy.