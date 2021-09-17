GrowStronger with Kubota Canada and the CHL

This summer, the Canadian Hockey League joined season two of the #GrowStronger challenge in partnership with Kubota Canada, encouraging Canadians to start their own garden to grow food, grow appreciation, and grow stronger together.

Outfitted by Kubota Canada and given the necessary supplies to get their gardens started at home, Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars, Ethan Cardwell of the Barrie Colts, and Gabriel Belley-Pelletier of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar documented their experiences while shedding light on the value of gardening and demonstrating that all Canadians can be farmers regardless of property space, size, or experience.

“It gave me a new perspective of how hard and time-consuming it is to grow food,” said Gauthier, who played for Team Cherry at the 2019 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Gauthier’s appreciation for the work farmers do across Canada has grown exponentially, commenting, “I can’t imagine doing it on a scale that is unimaginable compared to [my backyard garden].”

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier's gardening skills definitely went up a few notches this summer. We checked in with him one last time as part of our #GrowStronger series. Thank you, Taylor and thank you @KubotaCanadaLtd for another successful growing season! pic.twitter.com/VhTlCGfZ8x — The WHL (@TheWHL) September 17, 2021

“I think this is something my family and I will continue for years to come,” said Cardwell, a 2021 NHL Draft selection by the San Jose Sharks who agrees that food is better homegrown. “Everyone says when you make your own meal, it tastes even better.”

“The guide that I received from Kubota to make my garden was very complete and we had all the steps necessary to make the garden. Because of that, my garden looks like this today,” said Belley-Pelletier, a defenceman with the Drakkar.

With help from his parents and grandparents, Belley-Pelletier added, “The garden allowed me to spend quality time with the people close to me.”

After starting up his own garden this summer, Gabriel Belley-Pelletier looks back at some of the highs and lows from his first experience growing vegetables. Thank you once again to @KubotaCanadaLtd for allowing him to #GrowStronger! 👨‍🌾 | https://t.co/9hfd42tX1a pic.twitter.com/UykLwUtqmR — QMJHL (@QMJHL) September 17, 2021

Share your garden with us and tag your post with #GrowStronger.

#GrowStronger Season 2 has begun and we are challenging YOU to plant a garden and join the movement. Follow us for fun tips & tricks all season long. https://t.co/929WTzWvvVhttps://t.co/oGiQ0cycYw — Kubota Canada (@KubotaCanadaLtd) May 11, 2021

