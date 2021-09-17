MENU
September 17, 2021

#GrowStronger with Kubota Canada and the CHL

 

This summer, the Canadian Hockey League joined season two of the #GrowStronger challenge in partnership with Kubota Canada, encouraging Canadians to start their own garden to grow food, grow appreciation, and grow stronger together.

Outfitted by Kubota Canada and given the necessary supplies to get their gardens started at home, Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars, Ethan Cardwell of the Barrie Colts, and Gabriel Belley-Pelletier of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar documented their experiences while shedding light on the value of gardening and demonstrating that all Canadians can be farmers regardless of property space, size, or experience.

“It gave me a new perspective of how hard and time-consuming it is to grow food,” said Gauthier, who played for Team Cherry at the 2019 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Gauthier’s appreciation for the work farmers do across Canada has grown exponentially, commenting, “I can’t imagine doing it on a scale that is unimaginable compared to [my backyard garden].”

“I think this is something my family and I will continue for years to come,” said Cardwell, a 2021 NHL Draft selection by the San Jose Sharks who agrees that food is better homegrown. “Everyone says when you make your own meal, it tastes even better.”

“The guide that I received from Kubota to make my garden was very complete and we had all the steps necessary to make the garden. Because of that, my garden looks like this today,” said Belley-Pelletier, a defenceman with the Drakkar.

With help from his parents and grandparents, Belley-Pelletier added, “The garden allowed me to spend quality time with the people close to me.”

Share your garden with us and tag your post with #GrowStronger. Follow along with the CHL, WHL, OHL, QMJHL, and Kubota Canada social media platforms all season as we continue to #GrowStronger, together.

For a look back at last season’s gardens, visit https://chl.ca/article/a-look-back-at-growstronger-gardens-with-kubota-canada.

