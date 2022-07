82 CHL players selected in 2022 NHL Draft

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that 82 CHL players were selected in the 2022 NHL Draft, accounting for more than 36 percent of all selections.

In all, the 82 selections account for 35 from the Ontario Hockey League, 28 from the Western Hockey League, and 19 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The selections count 47 forwards, 29 defencemen, and six goaltenders.

By round, the CHL saw 10 first-round picks, 12 second-round picks, 13 third-round picks, 10 fourth-round picks, 16 fifth-round picks, 10 sixth-round picks, and 11 seventh-round picks.

A total of 40 CHL clubs were represented by at least one selection, headlined by the North Bay Battalion and Swift Current Broncos each with five drafted players.

Additionally, 31 NHL franchises made at least one selection from the CHL led by the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken each with six drafted players.