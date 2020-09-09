74 CHL alumni advance to 2020 Stanley Cup Conference Finals

74 Canadian Hockey League graduates are now competing in the Conference Finals of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The remaining total now counts 31 graduates from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 27 from the Western Hockey League and 16 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

39 of the CHL’s 60 current clubs are still represented by at least one graduating player. The Seattle Thunderbirds now lead the way with five former players followed by the Brandon Wheat Kings, Erie Otters, and Niagara IceDogs each with four, then the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Kelowna Rockets, London Knights, Mississauga Steelheads, and Moose Jaw Warriors with three former players apiece. Among the NHL teams, the Vegas Golden Knights lead with 20 CHL graduates followed by the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning with 19, then the Dallas Stars with 16.

Three players who skated in the CHL during the 2019-20 season remain in the bubble including forwards Ty Dellandrea (Dallas Stars/Flint Firebirds) and Peyton Krebs (Vegas Golden Knights/Winnipeg ICE), as well as defenceman Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars/Mississauga Steelheads).

An additional two players listed on rosters graduated from the CHL following the 2018-19 season including 2019 CHL Top Scorer Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars/Niagara IceDogs), and Memorial Cup champion Noah Dobson (New York Islanders/Rouyn-Noranda Huskies).

With NHL teams permitted to carry rosters of 31 players, CHL alumni account for nearly 60% of all talent with a final four chance to hoist the Stanley Cup as all action plays out in Edmonton. Of note, all four teams with the greater number of CHL grads during second round competition advanced past their opponents.

CHL Alumni on NHL Rosters for Stanley Cup Playoffs:

^2018-19 CHL graduate

*2019-20 CHL player

Dallas Stars (16)

Jamie Benn (Kelowna Rockets)

Landon Bow (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Nicholas Caamano (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Blake Comeau (Kelowna Rockets)

Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds)*

Jason Dickinson (Guelph Storm)

Justin Dowling (Swift Current Broncos)

Radek Faksa (Sudbury Wolves)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)*

Anton Khudobin (Saskatoon Blades)

Jamie Oleksiak (Niagara IceDogs)

Corey Perry (London Knights)

Alexander Radulov (Quebec Remparts)

Jason Robertson (Niagara IceDogs)^

Tyler Seguin (Plymouth Whalers)

Andrej Sekera (Owen Sound Attack)

New York Islanders (19)

Josh Bailey (Windsor Spitfires)

Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Anthony Beauvillier (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Derick Brassard (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Johnny Boychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Casey Cizikas (Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors)

Cal Clutterbuck (Oshawa Generals)

Michael Dal Colle (Kingston Frontenacs)

Noah Dobson (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)^

Jordan Eberle (Regina Pats)

Christopher Gibson (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Thomas Hickey (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Ross Johnston (Charlottetown Islanders)

Tom Kuhnhackl (Niagara IceDogs)

Andrew Ladd (Calgary Hitmen)

Matt Martin (Sarnia Sting)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Adam Pelech (Erie Otters)

Ryan Pulock (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Tampa Bay Lightning (19)

Zach Bogosian (Peterborough Petes)

Erik Cernak (Erie Otters)

Anthony Cirelli (Erie Otters)

Braydon Coburn (Portland Winterhawks)

Barclay Goodrow (North Bay Battalion)

Yanni Gourde (Victoriaville Tigres)

Tyler Johnson (Spokane Chiefs)

Mathieu Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Pat Maroon (London Knights)

Ondrej Palat (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Cedric Paquette (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets)

Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor Spitfires)

Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting)

Mitchell Stephens (London Knights)

Carter Verhaeghe (Niagara IceDogs)

Scott Wedgewood (Plymouth Whalers)

Vegas Golden Knights (20)

William Carrier (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Dylan Coghlan (Tri-City Americans)

Nick Cousins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oscar Dansk (Erie Otters)

Reid Duke (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Deryk Engelland (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton Eagles)

Nicolas Hague (Mississauga Steelheads)

Nick Holden (Chilliwack Bruins)

Keegan Kolesar (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE)*

Robin Lehner (Soo Greyhounds)

Jonathan Marchessault (Quebec Remparts)

Brayden McNabb (Kootenay ICE)

Gage Quinney (Kamloops Blazers)

Ryan Reaves (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Nicolas Roy (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Chandler Stephenson (Regina Pats)

Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds)