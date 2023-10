67’s Mews raises funds for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation

By Joelle Wood / OHL

Ottawa 67’s defenceman Henry Mews is raising funds for a worthy cause, as the hometown product teams up to support the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation this season.

As the old saying goes, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”, and that’s exactly what Mews is looking to achieve.

In partnership with 67’s Colour Analyst and Foundation Board Member, Colin Zappia, Henry Mews along with his family and Agent, Randy Robitaille, are raising money for the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation.

As the Heart Institute’s doctors are responsible for “assisting” patients on a daily basis, Zappia will be donating $11 to the Foundation for every assist that number 11 records this season. This donation will be matched by the Mews family, as well as Robitaille for a total of $33/assist.

“As a new Director on the Foundation’s Board, I’ve created this new initiative to help raise awareness and generate new money for this great hospital,” said Zappia. “The funds raised are being used to further the research efforts that are giving more and more people the gift of time. Doing this in partnership with Henry, the Mews family, and Randy, will help bring awareness to the cause and further our reach.”

A cause that hits close to home, the Heart Institute is proud to support Mews as he builds awareness throughout the season.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for a young athlete to understand the value of giving back and having an impact on the community that cheers him on,” said UOHIF President, Lianne Laing. “Heart disease is something that has affected the Mews family and they have been wonderful supporters of the Ottawa Heart Institute. I hope that each time Henry assists on a goal that he can feel a sense of pride that his grandfather, who was his biggest fan, is watching and proud of the way in which he is giving back.”

Donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation can be made by visiting the Heart Institute Foundation’s website, or by sending a text with a heart emoji to 456-78 where an instant $5 donation is made. Funds raised will ensure patients in Ottawa and all across the country are able to continue receiving world class care.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA HEART INSTITUTE:

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute has flourished into one of Canada’s most distinguished heart health centres for the unparalleled care it provides to its patients, a world-renowned research Institute that brings science from bench to bedside, and the country’s main influencer when it comes to preventing heart disease. Its promise remains the very pillar on which it was built: Always putting patients first. The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is Canada’s largest and foremost heart health centre dedicated to understanding, treating, and preventing heart disease. They deliver high-tech care with a personal touch, shape the way cardiovascular medicine is practiced, and revolutionize cardiac treatment and understanding.