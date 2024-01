Braeden Kressler of the Flint Firebirds. Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images

67’s make trade for Maple Leafs prospect Kressler

The Ottawa 67’s have acquired Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Braeden Kressler from the Flint Firebirds.

In return, Flint received five OHL draft picks while the 67’s also collected two draft picks.

Kressler was tied first in Firebirds scoring in 2023-24 with 37 points (15 goals) and is coming off of a career year where he had 25 goals and 52 points.

Kressler’s 123 points with Flint are the 11th most in franchise history.

Undrafted into the NHL, Toronto signed Kressler to an entry-level contract Oct.4, 2021.