67’s grad Rossi overcomes adversity to reach NHL

By Brandon Maki/ottawa67s.com

Though his Ontario Hockey League career almost certainly didn’t end in the way that he pictured it, Marco Rossi’s graduation from the Ottawa 67’s has yielded the kind of success that those who know him came to expect.

After being selected 18th overall by the Barber Poles in the 2018 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, Rossi went on to become an instant contributor in Ottawa. He tallied two assists in just his second OHL game, and on October 26, 2018, Rossi score his first two OHL goals, at home against the Barrie Colts. The 2018-19 season, as a whole, saw the Feldkirch, Austria native suit up in 53 games, scoring 29 goals and 36 assists, for 65 points.

Where Rossi truly came into his own, however, was during Ottawa’s run to the OHL Final, that spring. Across 17 postseason games, he racked up six goals and 16 assists, for 22 points, and finished in a tie for eighth place in OHL playoff scoring.

Returning for his draft-eligible 2019-20 campaign, Rossi and the 67’s played the entirety of the season on a historic tear. Leading the team to their best regular season in club history, Rossi scored 39 goals and 81 assists, tallying 120 points in just 56 games, earning the OHL scoring title, and most valuable player honours, as the Barber Poles seemed primed for a deep and successful playoff run.

Though the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic put a crushing end to Ottawa’s championship aspirations, Rossi turned his attention to the NHL draft, where he entered as a highly-touted prospect. Eventually, Rossi was selected ninth overall by the Minnesota Wild, becoming the second-highest drafted Austrian-born player in NHL history.

From there, Rossi was named captain of the Austrian team at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, and appeared in all four of his team’s games.

Before NHL training camps had begun, Rossi was loaned by Minnesota to the ZSC Lions of the Swiss-A league. Unfortunately, he would only get the chance to appear in one game during the 2020-21 season, though he tallied an assist. Before the World Juniors, Rossi had tested positive for COVID-19, and was deemed to have recovered enough to play in the tournament. What ensued from there was a frightening battle with long-term complications caused by the virus, that prevented Rossi from returning to even normal activities for a period of months.

Finally, after some much-needed rest and recovery, Rossi was cleared to return to the ice, and joined the Wild for training camp in the fall of 2021. He was assigned to the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild to begin the year, and any fears of a slow start were quickly put to rest.

In just his second AHL game, Rossi scored his first professional goal against the Texas Stars: a game in which he also tallied a career-high (thus far) seven shots on goal. All told, Rossi has produced at a point-a-game clip with Iowa, this season, scoring nine goals and 18 assists, for 27 points, in as many games.

As is the way in professional hockey, this level of production has not gone unnoticed. Rossi was recalled by Minnesota in early January, and appeared in his first NHL game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, on January 6, 2022. He also made his home debut on January 8, against the visiting Washington Capitals.

By now, Rossi is no stranger to adversity. After an electrifying career with the 67’s, the sky may not even be the limit for what the Austrian import can do at the next level.