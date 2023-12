67’s alumnus Keating headlines roster for 2023 U SPORTS Men’s Hockey All-Star Series

From U SPORTS

TORONTO – Former Ottawa 67’s (OHL) and current UNB REDS forward Austen Keating headlines the 2023 men’s hockey All-Star roster, set to compete at Canada’s National Junior Team Selection camp in Oakville, Ont. from Dec. 10 – 13.

For the ninth time since 2015, a team of U SPORTS men’s hockey all-stars will be facing members of Canada’s National Junior Team Selection camp as a part of its preparation for the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“This presents a fantastic chance for U SPORTS to affirm our ongoing support for Hockey Canada in their efforts to prepare the Canadian World Junior Team for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, Chief Sport Officer of U SPORTS. “We feel privileged to receive an annual invitation to the selection camp, shining a spotlight on the exceptional talent within Canadian university hockey. Our gratitude extends to Hockey Canada for hosting some of the nation’s finest university players.”

Keating, named captain of the U SPORTS squad, was also a member of Canada’s gold-medal-winning contingent at the 2023 FISU World University Games held in Lake Placid this past January. He is also part of a UNB REDS team that was victorious at the 2023 U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championship in March.

This season, Keating has the best plus-minus rating in the Atlantic University Sport conference with a +36 rating in regular season play. Through 18 games, the winger has 13 goals and 19 assists for 31 total points.

Keating is also joined by fellow FISU teammates Simon Lafrance (UQTR) and Noah King (Calgary) who will serve as alternate captains for the U SPORTS All-Star Team.

Lafrance, the reigning U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Player of the Year, has been off to a hot start, leading U SPORTS with a staggering 19 goals through 17 games for the Patriotes.

On the blueline, King rounds out the U SPORTS leadership group. As captain of the Dinos, King led Calgary to a 2022-23 Canada West Championship. The former Spokane Chief (WHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL) defender has a goal and 10 assists through 16 regular season games played this season.

Brett Gibson, head coach of the Queen’s Gaels will serve as the team’s bench boss. Gibson will be joined by Calgary’s Mark Howell (Associate Coach), McGill’s David Urquhart (Assistant Coach) and RMC’s Richard Lim (Assistant Coach).

“It is such a great opportunity for our student-athletes, but it does come with an enormous responsibility to challenge our Canadian National Junior team hopefuls in their training camp,” said Head Coach, Brett Gibson. “Our staff have done our due diligence in scouting U SPORTS athletes to bring together what we feel is team that will represent our brand of hockey best.”

Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team has faced various U SPORTS competition on a regular basis since 1988. U SPORTS began its current All-Star team format in 2015 and in eight previous camps has a 6-8-1 record.

20 CHL alumnus named to 2023 USPORTS men’s hockey All-Star Series:

Goaltenders

Kai Edmonds (Barrie/Mississauga)

Connor Ungar (Brandon/Red Deer/Moose Jaw)

Defencemen

Noah King (Swift Current/Spokane)

Simon Lavigne (Blainville-Boisbriand)

Adam McCormick (Cape Breton/Acadie-Bathurst)

Jacob Paquette (Kingston/Peterborough/Niagara)

Dylan Plouffe (Vancouver/Medicine Hat)

Scott Walford (Victoria/Saskatoon)

Forwards

Andrew Coxhead (Quebec/Rimouski/Gatineau)

Dalton Duhart (London/Barrie/Saginaw)

Eric Florchuk (Victoria/Saskatoon/Vancouver)

Brady Gilmour (Saginaw)

Jake Gricius (Portland)

Austen Keating (Ottawa)

Simon Lafrance (Val-d’Or/Victoriaville)

Sasha Mutala (Tri-City)

Joshua Prokop (Calgary)

Riley Stotts (Swift Current/Calgary)

Matthew Struthers (Owen Sound/North Bay)

Jonathan Yantsis (Kitchener)