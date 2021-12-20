67 CHL players past and present set to compete in 2022 World Juniors

67 Canadian Hockey League players past and present are set to represent their home countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship.

In all, the CHL is represented with at least one player on all 10 competing countries, headlined by 23 players with Canada. The list then includes 11 with Switzerland, nine with each of Czech Republic and Slovakia, four with Finland, three with each of Austria and Sweden, two with each of Russia and the United States, and one with Germany.

Among active players, the Western Hockey League is represented with 25 participants followed by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 16 and the Ontario Hockey League with 14. Additionally, 32 CHL clubs are represented by at least one active player, with the Edmonton Oil Kings atop the list with five participants.

The 2022 World Junior Championship will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., with tournament action opening December 26 and the gold-medal game set for January 5. The United States returns as defending gold medalists, having defeated Canada 2-0 in the 2021 gold-medal game.

This year, the Team Canada roster counts 10 players who are first-round NHL Draft selections, a list which includes forwards Xavier Bourgault (Shawinigan Cataractes/Edmonton Oilers), Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes/Dallas Stars), Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings/Ottawa Senators), Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings/Arizona Coyotes), Mason McTavish (Peterborough Petes/Anaheim Ducks), Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings/St. Louis Blues), Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets/Saginaw Spirit 2019-20), defencemen Kaiden Guhle (Edmonton Oil Kings/Montreal Canadiens) and Carson Lambos (Winnipeg ICE/Minnesota Wild), and goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings/Detroit Red Wings).

In all, Canada has won the gold medal a leading 18 times at the World Juniors, counting eight first-place finishes since 2005.

Austria

Senna Peeters (Halifax)

Vinzenz Rohrer (Ottawa)

Sebastian Wraneschitz (Victoria)

Canada

Connor Bedard (Regina)

Xavier Bourgault (Shawinigan)

Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan)

Brett Brochu (London)

Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown)

Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton)

Will Cuylle (Windsor)

Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax)

Dylan Garand (Kamloops)

Ridly Greig (Brandon)

Dylan Guenther (Edmonton)

Kaiden Guhle (Edmonton)

Carson Lambos (Winnipeg)

Mason McTavish (Peterborough)

Jake Neighbours (Edmonton)

Cole Perfetti (Saginaw 2019-20)

Ryan Rourke (Soo)

Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener 2019-20)

Ronan Seeley (Everett)

Justin Sourdif (Vancouver)

Logan Stankoven (Kamloops)

Shane Wright (Kingston)

Olen Zellweger (Everett)

Czech Republic

Jan Bednar (Acadie-Bathurst)

Jakub Brabenec (Charlottetown)

Michael Gut (Everett)

Ivan Ivan (Cape Breton)

Jan Mysak (Hamilton)

Pavel Novak (Kelowna)

Martin Rysavy (Moose Jaw)

David Spacek (Sherbrooke)

Stanislav Svozil (Regina)

Finland

Leevi Merilainen (Kingston)

Ville Ottavainen (Kitchener 2019-20)

Kasper Puutio (Everett 2019-20)

Ruben Rafkin (Windsor 2019-20)

Germany

Joshua Samanski (Owen Sound 2019-20)

Russia

Vasily Ponomarev (Shawinigan 2020-21)

Kirill Steklov (London 2019-20)

Slovakia

Martin Chromiak (Kingston)

Jakub Demek (Edmonton)

Matej Kaslik (Chicoutimi)

Viliam Kmec (Prince George)

Samuel Knazko (Seattle)

Samuel Krajc (Calgary 2019-20)

Oleksiy Myklukha (Blainville-Boisbriand)

Servac Petrovsky (Owen Sound)

Marko Stacha (Kamloops)

Sweden

Fabian Lysell (Vancouver)

Oskar Olausson (Barrie)

Jesper Vikram (Vancouver)

Switzerland

Attilio Biasca (Halifax)

Lorenzo Canonica (Shawinigan)

Giancarlo Chanton (Niagara 2019-20)

Noah Delemont (Acadie-Bathurst 2019-20)

Keanu Derungs (Victoria)

Vincent Despont (Saint John)

Simon Knak (Portland 2020-21)

Noah Patenaude (Saint John)

Louis Robin (Rimouski)

Maximilian Streule (Winnipeg)

Brian Zanetti (Peterborough)

United States

Tanner Dickinson (Soo)

Sasha Pastujov (Guelph)