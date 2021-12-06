2022 Memorial Cup Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia are now on sale to the general public!

This June will be a tournament to remember, as the Sea Dogs host the best teams in the CHL in a Memorial Cup that will be One for All.

Starting today, December 6th, the general public will be able to purchase ticket packages for all eight games, along with a potential tie-breaker, for as low as $390 + service charge and HST in the price level 2 seating. In price level 1, ticket packages will be $460 + service charges and HST to attend all the tournament’s games. See the graphic below for seating levels.

Beginning June 4th, the nine day tournament will be full of action that you won’t want to miss, and with limited seating, a tournament package is the only way to guarantee a seat.

Ticket packages are available at the TD Station Box office, visit Monday-Friday 10AM to 2PM, call (506) 657-1234, or purchase online HERE.

2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia schedule:

Sat., June 4 – Round Robin Game 1 – OHL at SNB – 7 pm ET

Sun., June 5 – Round Robin Game 2 – QMJHL at WHL – 4 pm ET

Mon., June 6 – Round Robin Game 3 – SNB at WHL – 7 pm ET

Tues, June 7 – Round Robin Game 4 – QMJHL at OHL – 7 pm ET

Wed., June 8 – Round Robin Game 5 – WHL at OHL – 7 pm ET

Thurs., June 9 – Round Robin Game 6 – SNB at QMJHL – 7 pm ET

Fri., June 10 – Tie-Breaker (If Nec.) – 7 pm ET

Sat., June 11 – Semi-Final – 7 pm ET

Mon., June 13 – Championship Final – 7 pm ET