58 CHL players to compete in World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

A total of 58 Canadian Hockey League players will compete in the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge to be held in Langley and Delta, B.C., from Nov. 3-12.

The Great White North will compete as three teams — Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red, and Team Canada White — and will match up against Czechia, Finland, Sweden, and the United States.

In all, 40 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player counting 26 from the Ontario Hockey League, 23 from the Western Hockey League, and nine from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Oshawa Generals, and Saginaw Spirit lead the way, each with three representatives, while headlining the QMJHL is the Cape Breton Eagles and Rimouski Oceanic, each with a pair.

“After a strong camp in Calgary where we introduced 100 young players to the Program of Excellence this summer, we are thrilled to unveil the 66 who will wear the Maple Leaf with our three Canadian teams at this year’s World Under-17 Hockey Challenge,” said Hockey Canada director of player personnel Alan Millar. “We are fortunate to be able to assemble three competitive and skilled teams, and we are confident every player and staff member will represent our country with pride in Langley and Delta next month.”

Each team of the seven teams will play six preliminary-round games from Nov. 3-11, with the top four in the standings advancing to the medal round. The Langley Events Centre will host 16 games, including three all-Canadian matchups and both medal-round games on Nov. 12. The seven remaining games will be played at Sungod Arena in Delta, beginning with Team Canada White facing Sweden on Nov. 3.

Canada Black

(F) Cole Beaudoin, Barrie

(F) Christopher Brown, Soo

(F) Clarke Caswell, Swift Current

(F) Thomas Desruisseaux, Cape Breton

(F) Jordan Gavin, Tri-City

(F) Lucas Karmiris, Mississauga

(F) Lynden Lakovic, Moose Jaw

(F) Cole Peardon, Prince Albert

(F) Justin Poirier, Baie-Comeau

(F) Malcolm Spence, Erie

(F) Bode Stewart, Saginaw

(F) Marek Vanacker, Hamilton

(D) Tyson Buczkowski, Prince George

(D) Sam Dickinson, London

(D) Josh Fluker, Swift Current

(D) Tomas Lavoie, Cape Breton

(D) Zayne Parekh, Saginaw

(D) Colton Roberts, Vancouver

(D) Matthew Virgilio, Soo

(G) Ryerson Leenders, Mississauga

Canada Red

(F) Berkly Catton, Spokane

(F) Ben Cormier, Owen Sound

(F) Gabriel Frasca, Kingston

(F) Caleb Hadland, Brandon

(F) Tij Iginla, Seattle

(F) Jett Luchanko, Guelph

(F) Porter Martone, Sarnia

(F) Michael Misa, Saginaw

(F) Tomas Mrsic, Medicine Hat

(F) Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay

(F) Nathan Villeneuve, Sudbury

(F) Carson Wetsch, Calgary

(D) David Bedkowski, Oshawa

(D) Anthony Cristoforo, Windsor

(D) Ben Danford, Oshawa

(D) Owen Phillips, Halifax

(D) Braedyn Rogers, Owen Sound

(D) Tarin Smith, Everett

(G) Gabriel D’Aigle, Victoriaville

Canada White

(F) Gavin Hodnett, Edmonton

(F) Ollie Josephson, Red Deer

(F) Quinn Kennedy, Rimouski

(F) Éliot L’Italien, Blainville-Boisbriand

(F) Miguel Marques, Lethbridge

(F) Maxim Massé, Chicoutimi

(F) Roger McQueen, Brandon

(F) Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert

(F) Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa

(F) Luca Testa, London

(F) Jack Van Volsen, Peterborough

(F) Jaxsin Vaughan, Regina

(D) Tristen Doyle, Lethbridge

(D) Charlie Elick, Brandon

(D) Spencer Gill, Rimouski

(D) Marek Howell, Moose Jaw

(D) Frankie Marrelli, Ottawa

(D) Henry Mews, Ottawa

(G) Madden Mulawka, Prince George