52 CHL players to compete at 2023 World Juniors

A total of 52 players from across the Canadian Hockey League will represent their home countries at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Dec. 26 in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S.

In all, the CHL is represented by at least one player on eight competing countries headlined by 18 with Canada, a group which includes 2023 NHL Draft favourite Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats as well as 2021-22 CHL Player of the Year Logan Stankoven of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers.

Beyond Canada, 12 CHL players will compete with Czechia, eight with Switzerland, five with Slovakia, four with Latvia, two with each of Germany and the United States, and one with Austria.

The 52 players are composed of 19 from the Western Hockey League, 17 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and 16 from the Ontario Hockey League. In all, 29 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, led by the Seattle Thunderbirds with four and the Ottawa 67’s and Sherbrooke Phoenix each with three.

Canada (18)

(G) Benjamin Gaudreau (Sarnia/OHL)

(G) Thomas Milic (Seattle/WHL)

(D) Nolan Allan (Seattle/WHL)

(D) Ethan Del Mastro (Mississauga/OHL)

(D) Tyson Hinds (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

(D) Kevin Korchinski (Seattle/WHL)

(D) Jack Matier (Ottawa/OHL)

(D) Olen Zellweger (Everett/WHL)

(F) Caedan Bankier (Kamloops/WHL)

(F) Connor Bedard (Regina/WHL)

(F) Colton Dach (Kelowna/WHL)

(F) Zachary Dean (Gatineau/QMJHL)

(F) Nathan Gaucher (Quebec/QMJHL)

(F) Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver/WHL)

(F) Brennan Othmann (Peterborough/OHL)

(F) Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

(F) Reid Schaefer (Seattle/WHL)

(F) Logan Stankoven (Kamloops/WHL)

Czechia (12)

(G) Oliver Satny (Cape Breton/QMJHL)

(G) Tomas Suchanek (Tri-City/WHL)

(D) Tomas Hamara (Kitchener/OHL)

(D) David Moravec (Halifax/QMJHL)

(D) David Spacek (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

(D) Stanislav Svozil (Regina/WHL)

(F) Jakub Brabenec (Charlottetown/QMJHL)

(F) Marcel Marcel (Gatineau/QMJHL)

(F) Adam Mechura (Tri-City/WHL)

(F) Martin Rysavy (Moose Jaw/WHL)

(F) Matyas Sapovaliv (Saginaw/OHL)

(F) Gabriel Szturc (Kelowna/WHL)

Switzerland (8)

(G) Alessio Beglieri (Mississauga/OHL)

(D) Vincent Despont (Saint John/QMJHL) *

(D) Rodwin Dionicio (Niagara/OHL)

(D) Maximilian Streule (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL)

(D) Brian Zanetti (Peterborough/OHL)

(F) Attilio Biasca (Halifax/QMJHL)

(F) Lorenzo Canonica (Shawinigan/QMJHL)

(F) Miles Mueller (Moncton/QMJHL)

(F) Jonas Taibel (Moncton/QMJHL)

Slovakia (5)

(F) Robert Baco (Moose Jaw/WHL)

(F) Samuel Honzek (Vancouver/WHL)

(F) Filip Mesar (Kitchener/OHL)

(F) Servac Petrovsky (Owen Sound/OHL)

(F) Peter Repcik (Charlottetown/QMJHL)

Latvia (4)

(D) Niks Fenenko (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

(D) Bogdans Hodass (Medicine Hat/WHL)

(F) Anri Ravinskis (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL)

(F) Sandis Vilmanis (Sarnia/OHL)

Germany (2)

(F) Ryan Del Monte (London/OHL)

(F) Luca Hauf (Edmonton/WHL)

United States (2)

(G) Andrew Oke (Saginaw/OHL)

(F) Tyler Boucher (Ottawa/OHL)

Austria (1)

(F) Vinzenz Rohrer (Ottawa/OHL)

* not initially listed on submitted team roster