48 CHL players to participate in the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Forty-eight CHL players are set to take part in the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine this week at the KeyBank Center and HarborCenter in Buffalo, New York.

Of the 48 CHL attendees, 23 are from the OHL, 19 from the WHL and six from the QMJHL.

“The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL draft and it’s a week full of interviews, medicals and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game,” NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr said.

In NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, 20 of the top 32 North American skaters listed were CHL players. Led by Medicine Hat’s Cayden Lindstrom at no. 3, Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh (no. 5), London’s Sam Dickinson (no. 7), Spokane’s Berkly Catton (no. 8) and Kelowna’s Tij Iginla (no. 9) were all ranked inside the Top 10.

The combine will see 100 top prospects (62 forwards, 35 defencemen and three goaltenders) undergo a final round of physical and medical assessments and interview with interested NHL clubs ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. For a full list of participants, click here.

The 2024 NHL Draft takes place June 28-29 in Las Vegas, Nevada where the San Jose Sharks own the first overall pick.

OHL (23 players)

Jacob Battaglia (Kingston Frontenacs)

Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Ben Danford (Oshawa Generals)

Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Lukas Fischer (Sarnia Sting)

Gabriel Frasca (Kingston Frontenacs)

Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm)

Luca Marrelli (Oshawa Generals)

Henry Mews (Ottawa 67’s)

Luke Misa (Mississauga Steelheads)

Sam O’Reilly (London Knights)

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Riley Patterson (Barrie Colts)

Ethan Procyszyn (North Bay Battalion)

Anthony Romani (North Bay Battalion)

Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

AJ Spellacy (Windsor Spitfires)

Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nathan Villeneuve (Sudbury Wolves)

Jared Woolley (London Knights) QMJHL (six players) Alexis Bernier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Raoul Boilard (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Spencer Gill (Rimouski Oceanic)

Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Eriks Mateiko (Saint John Sea Dogs) WHL (19 players)

Andrew Basha (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Ondrej Becher (Prince George Cougars)

Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers)

Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs)

Maxmilian Curran (Tri-City Americans)

Charlie Elick (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Tanner Howe (Regina Pats)

Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets)

Adam Jecho (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Ollie Josephson (Red Deer Rebels)

Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Miguel Marques (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Julius Miettinen (Everett Silvertips)

Terik Parascak (Prince George Cougars)

Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert Raiders)

Colton Roberts (Vancouver Giants)

Tarin Smith (Everett Silvertips)

Carson Wetsch (Calgary Hitmen)

Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary Hitmen)