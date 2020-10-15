44 CHL teams produce players for 2020 NHL Draft

A total of 78 Canadian Hockey League players were picked in the 2020 NHL Draft representing more than 35% of all selections made by NHL teams.

44 of the CHL’s 60 teams were represented including 17 teams in the Ontario Hockey League, 16 Western Hockey League clubs, and 11 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

25 teams developed multiple picks this season led by the Brandon Wheat Kings and Soo Greyhounds both with four players selected, while the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Everett Silvertips, Ottawa 67’s, Portland Winterhawks, and Sudbury Wolves each developed three players.

Here’s a closer look at all CHL teams, listed alphabetically, who had players selected in 2020 with their picks and a note about their draft history to follow.

CHL Teams Represented in 2020 NHL Draft:

Players with hyperlinked names have video profiles from the #MeetTheFuture series presented by Kubota Canada.

*denotes players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

^denotes players selected in their second or third year of NHL Draft eligibility.

Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1):

5-149. Raivis Ansons RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

This marks the fourth straight year a Drakkar player has been selected.

Barrie Colts (2):

1-23. Tyson Foerster RW – Philadelphia Flyers*

5-127. Evan Vierling C – New York Rangers

The Colts have had multiple players selected in three straight drafts including a first round pick in all three representing the CHL’s longest active streak.

Brandon Wheat Kings (4):

1-19. Braden Schneider D – New York Rangers*

1-28. Ridly Greig C – Ottawa Senators*

6-181. Cole Reinhardt LW – Ottawa Senators

7-204. Ben McCartney LW – Arizona Coyotes^

The last time the Wheat Kings developed two first round picks was in 2009 while last producing four picks overall back in 2002.

Calgary Hitmen (1):

3-73. Luke Prokop D – Nashville Predators*

This marks the third straight year a Hitmen player has been selected.

Cape Breton Eagles (2):

2-61. Egor Sokolov LW – Ottawa Senators^

5-143. Ryan Francis RW – Calgary Flames*

This is the third time in four years the Eagles have had two players selected.

Charlottetown Islanders (1):

3-68. Lukas Cormier D – Vegas Golden Knights*

This marks the fourth straight year an Islanders player has been selected and third time in four years that player is a defenceman.

Chicoutimi Sagueneens (3):

1-18. Dawson Mercer C – New Jersey Devils*

1-22. Hendrix Lapierre C – Washington Capitals

7-188. Louis Crevier D – Chicago Blackhawks^

The last time the Sagueneens had a single first round pick was 2005 and last developed two top choices back in 1981. Three overall selections is their best showing since 2008.

Ils y ont toujours rêvé et les voilà si près du but: Le repêchage de la LNH.

Profitez de cette belle soirée les gars!

Les Saguenéens et tous nos partisans sont avec vous.#FierDetreSags pic.twitter.com/4yFyrTgXQL — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) October 6, 2020

Drummondville Voltigeurs (2):

4-104. Thimo Nickl D – Anaheim Ducks*

5-152. William Dufour RW – New York Islanders

The two Voltigeurs selections come just two years after the club tied their franchise record with four.

Edmonton Oil Kings (1):

1-26. Jake Neighbours LW – St. Louis Blues*

This marks the third straight year the Oil Kings have had a player selected and the first time since 2013 they have had a first round pick.

Erie Otters (2):

1-6. Jamie Drysdale D – Anaheim Ducks*

6-172. Chad Yetman C – Chicago Blackhawks^

This marks the first time since 2017 the Otters have been represented after also having multiple picks in both 2016 and 2015.

Everett Silvertips (3):

2-62. Gage Goncalves C – Tampa Bay Lightning^

5-153. Kasper Puutio D – Florida Panthers*

7-208. Ronan Seeley D – Carolina Hurricanes

This is the third straight year the Silvertips have developed multiple picks while matching their 2018 production with three players.

Flint Firebirds (1):

6-162. Evgeniy Oksentyuk LW – Dallas Stars^

The Firebirds extend their streak to five straight years with a selection.

Gatineau Olympiques (1):

6-185. Remi Poirier G – Dallas Stars

This marks the first time since 2010 the Olympiques have had a goaltender selected.

Guelph Storm (1):

3-84. Nico Daws G – New Jersey Devils*^

This marks the first time since 2011 the Storm have had a goaltender selected.

Halifax Mooseheads (1):

1-25. Justin Barron D – Colorado Avalanche

This is the 11th straight year the Mooseheads have had a player selected but first time they’ve ever had a defenceman chosen in the first round.

Hamilton Bulldogs (1):

2-48. Jan Mysak C – Montreal Canadiens

The Bulldogs extend their streak to five straight years with a selection.

Kamloops Blazers (2):

1-24. Connor Zary C – Calgary Flames*

4-103. Dylan Garand G – New York Rangers*

This Blazers extend their active streak to nine straight years with at least one player picked however this is the first time they’ve had two players selected since 2016 and first time they’ve had a first round pick since 2007.

Kelowna Rockets (1):

5-146. Pavel Novak RW – Minnesota Wild

The Rockets have now produced 10 picks in the last five years.

Kingston Frontenacs (2):

4-94. Zayde Wisdom RW – Philadelphia Flyers

5-128. Martin Chromiak RW – Los Angeles Kings

The Frontenacs return to the draft board for the first time since 2017 when they had three players picked.

Kitchener Rangers (2):

3-63. Donovan Sebrango D – Detroit Red Wings*

7-217. Declan McDonnell RW – Tampa Bay Lightning

This is the third straight year and eighth time in the last decade the Rangers have produced multiple picks.

Lethbridge Hurricanes (1):

5-132. Alex Cotton D – Detroit Red Wings^

This marks the fourth straight year a Hurricanes player has been selected.

London Knights (2):

2-42. Luke Evangelista RW – Nashville Predators*

4-123. Antonio Stranges LW – Dallas Stars*

This is the 12th straight year the Knights have produced multiple picks while extending their overall active draft streak that dates perfectly back to 1969.

Medicine Hat Tigers (2):

4-108. Lukas Svejkovsky C – Pittsburgh Penguins

6-179. Garin Bjorklund G – Washington Capitals

This is the first time since 2017 the Tigers have had two players selected but the second straight year they’ve had a goaltender chosen.

Mississauga Steelheads (1):

5-145. Ole Bjorgvik-Holm D – Columbus Blue Jackets

The Steelheads extend their streak to five straight years with a selection.

Moncton Wildcats (2):

5-135. Elliot Desnoyers LW – Philadelphia Flyers

6-158. Philippe Daoust C – Ottawa Senators

This marks the second straight season the Wildcats have developed two picks, although Desnoyers began the 2020-21 season with the Mooseheads.

Moose Jaw Warriors (1):

3-65. Daemon Hunt D – Minnesota Wild

The Warriors extend their streak to five straight years with a selection.

North Bay Battalion (1):

4-98. Brandon Coe RW – San Jose Sharks*

This is the second straight season the Battalion have had a forward selected.

Oshawa Generals (1):

5-126. Tyler Tullio RW – Edmonton Oilers

The Generals start fresh after producing 13 straight years of selections between 2006-18.

Ottawa 67’s (3):

1-8. Jack Quinn RW – Buffalo Sabres*

1-9. Marco Rossi C – Minnesota Wild*

6-163. Will Cranley G – St. Louis Blues

This is the 18th straight year the 67’s have had at least one pick and the third straight year they have had multiple. The last time they had two first round picks was 1997 while last producing a pair of top-10 picks in 1978.

Congratulations to 2 of the hardest competitors and hard working guys I ever coached. What a role model you are for the entire @Ottawa67sHockey family. #proudCoach #lovethedevelopmentprogram @CanStrength @NextGenHKY @marcorossi2383 @jackquinn_19 — André Tourigny (@BearTourigny) October 7, 2020

Portland Winterhawks (3):

1-13. Seth Jarvis C – Carolina Hurricanes*

2-55. Cross Hanas LW – Detroit Red Wings

5-147. Jaydon Dureau LW – Tampa Bay Lightning^

This is the third time in four years the Winterhawks have had multiple players selected.

1️⃣st WHL player off the boards in round 1

1️⃣st WHL player selected in round 2 We can’t stop celebrating for Seth and Cross! Current Mood ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vtwq5tCwIx — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) October 7, 2020

Prince Albert Raiders (2):

1-16. Kaiden Guhle D – Montreal Canadiens*

1-31. Ozzy Wiesblatt RW – San Jose Sharks*

The Raiders extend their active streak to 10-straight years with a selection while producing a pair for the second year in a row. This is also the first time they have had two first round picks since 1995.

Rimouski Oceanic (2):

1-1. Alexis Lafreniere LW – New York Rangers*

7-201. Adam Raska RW – San Jose Sharks

This is the first time the Oceanic have had two picks since 2013 and the third time in their history they have produced the first overall pick.

Saginaw Spirit (2):

1-10. Cole Perfetti C – Winnipeg Jets*

7-205. Ilya Solovyov D – Calgary Flames^

This is the 13th straight year the Spirit have produced at least one pick and third straight year where they’ve had multiple selections. Perfetti is also the highest selection in franchise history and marks the first time they’ve had a first round pick since 2006.

Saint John Sea Dogs (2):

3-72. Jeremie Poirier D – Calgary Flames*

4-122. William Villeneuve D – Toronto Maple Leafs

This is the seventh straight year the Sea Dogs have had at least one selection and the first time they’ve had multiple picks since 2016.

Sarnia Sting (1):

1-27. Jacob Perreault RW – Anaheim Ducks*

The Sting have now developed seven first round picks since 2012.

Saskatoon Blades (1):

2-56. Tristen Robins RW – San Jose Sharks

This marks the third straight year a Blades forward has been selected.

Seattle Thunderbirds (2):

6-164. Tyrel Bauer D – Winnipeg Jets

6-165. Matt Rempe C – New York Rangers

This marks the second straight season the Thunderbirds have developed multiple picks.

Shawinigan Cataractes (2):

1-30. Mavrik Bourque C – Dallas Stars*

2-53. Vasiliy Ponomarev C – Carolina Hurricanes*

This is the first time the Cataractes have had two players picked since 2016.

Soo Greyhounds (4):

2-39. Ryan O’Rourke D – Minnesota Wild*

4-99. Jaromir Pytlik C – New Jersey Devils*

4-119. Tanner Dickinson C – St. Louis Blues

6-174. Rory Kerins C – Calgary Flames

This is the 14th straight year the Greyhounds have had at least one player selected and the 10th time in 11 years they’ve had multiple picks including four in 2015, 2014, and 2011.

The captain @rorourke8 is the first Greyhound off the board in the 2020 #NHLDraft Congratulations Ryan O'Rourke on being drafted by the @mnwild in the 2nd round!#houndsnation pic.twitter.com/ya8Bz1zx3V — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) October 7, 2020

Spokane Chiefs (2):

2-57. Jack Finley C – Tampa Bay Lightning*

5-148. Bear Hughes C – Washington Capitals^

The Chiefs extend their streak to five straight years with a selection counting three occasions of two picks during that time.

Sudbury Wolves (3):

1-2. Quinton Byfield C – Los Angeles Kings*

3-93. Jack Thompson D – Tampa Bay Lightning*

5-141. Isaak Phillips D – Chicago Blackhawks

The Wolves have three picks for the first time since 2011 while Byfield becomes the highest selection in franchise history and marks the first time they’ve had a first round pick since 2006.

Vancouver Giants (1):

3-87. Justin Sourdif RW – Florida Panthers*

This marks the third straight year a Giants player has been selected.

Windsor Spitfires (2):

2-60. Will Cuylle LW – New York Rangers*

3-75. Jean-Luc Foudy C – Colorado Avalanche*

The Spitfires extend their streak to five straight years with a selection counting four occasions of two picks during that time.

Winnipeg ICE (1):

6-178. Connor McClennon RW – Philadelphia Flyers

The ICE make it two straight years with a player selected.