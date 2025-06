BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 6: Michael Misa speaks at the NHL Combine Media Availability during the NHL Combine at LECOM Harborcenter on June 6, 2025 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images)

43 CHL players take part in 2025 NHL Combine

A total of 43 CHL players took part in this week’s NHL Combine in Buffalo, NY.

In all, 20 WHL players participated while the OHL had 19 representatives. The QMJHL had four players on hand.

The combine ran from June 2-7 and gave the 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

“The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL Draft,” said NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr, “and it’s a week full of interviews, medicals, and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game.”

Teams conducted 1-on-1 interviews with prospects at KeyBank Center from June 2-6. Medical examinations took place June 4, the Maximal VO2 test on June 6, and the remaining seven of the 11 fitness tests were held at HarborCenter on June 7 (standing height/wingspan, horizontal jump, force plate vertical jumps, bench press, pro agility test, pull-ups, Wingate Cycle Ergometer test). Full results can be found here.

In NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, Erie’s Matthew Schaefer topped the list while Saginaw’s Michael Misa was no. 2. In all, nine of the top 10 North American skaters listed were CHL players while a total of 170 players were ranked, the most of any developmental league in the world.

The New York Islanders own the no. 1 selection for the 2025 NHL Draft while the San Jose Sharks will pick at no. 2. The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater.

WHL

F- Carter Bear (Everett Silvertips)

F- Nathan Behm (Kamloops Blazers)

F- Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds)

D- Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings)

F- Matthew Gard (Red Deer Rebels)

D- Peyton Kettles (Swift Current Broncos)

F- Ben Kindel (Calgary Hitmen)

F- Carter Klippenstein (Brandon Wheat Kings)

F- Tommy Lafreniere (Kamloops Blazers)

F- Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw Warriors)

F- David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades)

F- Owen Martin (Spokane Chiefs)

F- Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings)

D- Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds)

F- Hayden Paupanekis (Kelowna Rockets)

D- Max Psenicka (Portland Winterhawks)

G- Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars)

F- Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals)

F- Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants)

D- Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans)

OHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

David Bedkowski (Owen Sound Attack)

Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights)

Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Kieren Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs)

Kristian Epperson (Saginaw Spirit)

Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Brady Martin (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads)

Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires)

Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers)

Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers)

Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters)

Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters)

Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals)

QMJHL

Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Carlos Handel (Halifax Mooseheads)

Bill Zonnon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)