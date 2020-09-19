35 CHL alumni advance to 2020 Stanley Cup Final

35 Canadian Hockey League graduates have advanced to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The final round total counts 20 graduates from the Ontario Hockey League, followed by nine from the Western Hockey League, and six from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

26 of the CHL’s 60 current clubs are still represented by at least one graduating player led by the Kelowna Rockets, London Knights, and Niagara IceDogs each with three former players. The Erie Otters are the only current club with two former players still in action, however there are also two former members of the Plymouth Whalers competing.

Two players who skated in the CHL during the 2019-20 season remain in the bubble including forward Ty Dellandrea (Dallas Stars/Flint Firebirds) and defenceman Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars/Mississauga Steelheads). 2019 CHL Top Scorer Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars/Niagara IceDogs) is the only player listed on either roster who graduated from the CHL following the 2018-19 season.

16 of the 31 players listed on the Dallas roster are CHL alumni while the Tampa Bay roster counts 19 CHL alumni. With NHL teams permitted to carry rosters of 31 players, CHL alumni account for 56% of all talent with a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup as action wraps up in Edmonton.

CHL Alumni on NHL Rosters for Stanley Cup Final:

^2018-19 CHL graduate

*2019-20 CHL player

Dallas Stars (16)

Jamie Benn (Kelowna Rockets)

Landon Bow (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Nicholas Caamano (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Blake Comeau (Kelowna Rockets)

Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds)*

Jason Dickinson (Guelph Storm)

Justin Dowling (Swift Current Broncos)

Radek Faksa (Sudbury Wolves)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)*

Anton Khudobin (Saskatoon Blades)

Jamie Oleksiak (Niagara IceDogs)

Corey Perry (London Knights)

Alexander Radulov (Quebec Remparts)

Jason Robertson (Niagara IceDogs)^

Tyler Seguin (Plymouth Whalers)

Andrej Sekera (Owen Sound Attack)

Tampa Bay Lightning (19)

Zach Bogosian (Peterborough Petes)

Erik Cernak (Erie Otters)

Anthony Cirelli (Erie Otters)

Braydon Coburn (Portland Winterhawks)

Barclay Goodrow (North Bay Battalion)

Yanni Gourde (Victoriaville Tigres)

Tyler Johnson (Spokane Chiefs)

Mathieu Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Pat Maroon (London Knights)

Ondrej Palat (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Cedric Paquette (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets)

Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor Spitfires)

Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting)

Mitchell Stephens (London Knights)

Carter Verhaeghe (Niagara IceDogs)

Scott Wedgewood (Plymouth Whalers)