27 CHL players invited to Canada’s training camp ahead of 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

All 27 invitees represent 23 clubs across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 27 players from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) have been invited to Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team training camp ahead of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for August 3-8 at Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

Three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 15 forwards were selected by Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar, alongside Program of Excellence head scout Byron Bonora and assistant general manager Yanick Lemay (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), with input from Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, and Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations.

The 27-player roster features 11 players from the WHL, 10 from the OHL, and six from the QMJHL. In total, 23 CHL clubs are represented, with the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) and Regina Pats (WHL) each sending two players to camp.

“We are excited to unveil the 27 players who will begin the road to the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup at training camp in Edmonton. This is a talented and well-rounded group of young players,” Millar said. “Our staff have worked tirelessly to identify a roster that we believe gives us the best chance to be successful on home ice. We look forward to gathering in Edmonton next week to continue our preparations for the tournament, and for the opportunity to get Canada back on top of the podium in front of Canadian fans in August.”

Among the 27 invitees, 21 are eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, while six — goaltenders Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL) and Leif Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL), defenceman Quinn Norman (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL), and forwards Liam Pue (Regina Pats / WHL), Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL) and Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL) — are eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft.

The roster also includes three players who were selected first overall in their respective CHL league drafts. Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL) and Schultz were the first-overall selections in the 2024 and 2025 WHL Prospects Drafts, respectively, while Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL) was chosen first overall in the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft.

DuPont, a 2026 WHL champion and the first defenceman granted exceptional-player status in league history, is the lone invitee with previous Hlinka Gretzky Cup experience, having helped Canada capture bronze in 2025. Joseph represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship and recently completed a standout rookie season with Saint John, recording 60 points in 54 games.

Additionally, 25 of the 27 players represented Canada Red or Canada White at the 2025 U17 World Challenge, where the two Canadian teams met in the gold-medal game. Oaten, Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Joseph and Schultz were subsequently named to the tournament all-star team.

Canada’s camp roster will be led by head coach Ryan Oulahen (North Bay Battalion / OHL), who will work alongside assistant coaches Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Brad MacKenzie (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) and Kyle Chipchura (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL).

Along with Lemay and the four members of the coaching staff, seven additional CHL personnel will support Canada throughout the tournament:

Goaltending coach Jeff Harvey (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

Video coach Matthew Smith (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

Head equipment manager Andrew MacNeill (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL)

Equipment manager J.R. Grant (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)

Head athletic therapist Colton Reiley (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

Athletic therapist Taylor Cochrane (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

Team physician Dr. Danielle Kelton (London Knights / OHL)

Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team training camp will run from July 27 to August 1 in Edmonton. The camp will include practices and a game against Sweden on July 30, followed by a pre-tournament matchup against Czechia on August 1 before Canada’s final roster is named.

Canada will open the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Switzerland on August 3 at 5 p.m. MT. It will face Slovakia on August 4 and Sweden on August 5 to close out the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on August 8.

Ticket packages and individual-game tickets can be purchased at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

27 CHL PLAYERS INVITED TO CANADA’S NATIONAL MEN’S SUMMER UNDER-18 TEAM TRAINING CAMP

Goaltenders (3)

Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

Mathys Fortin (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Leif Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

Defencemen (9)

Kaden Aucoin (Sarnia Sting / OHL)

Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

Peter Green (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

Matt Henderson (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

Malik L’Italien (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Cooper McAslan (London Knights / OHL)

Quinn Norman (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

Boston Tait (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Forwards (15)

Brock Chitaroni (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)

Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Brock England (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Ben Harvey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds / OHL)

Ludovic Perreault (Victoria Royals / WHL)

Liam Pue (Regina Pats / WHL)

Maddox Schultz (Regina Pats / WHL)

Chase Surkan (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

Kayden Stroeder (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL)

Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm / OHL)