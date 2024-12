27 CHL alumni named to 4 Nations Face-off rosters

Twenty-seven CHL alumni are set to suit up at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-off in a best-on-best tournament among NHL stars set to be held in February.

Canada’s roster features 20 former CHL stars while the USA and Finland each boast three CHL alumni. Sweden has one former CHLer on its roster.

“It’s going to be crazy,” former London Knight Mitch Marner told NHL.com. “All four teams are stacked. It’s going to be a great tournament for a lot of people to watch and I’m sure excited and super honoured that I get the privilege to do that.”

Of Canada’s 23-man roster, 87 per cent are former CHL players – nine previously played in the WHL, seven in the OHL and four in the QMJHL. Canada will be led by reigning Hart Memorial Award winner Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax) as well as Connor McDavid (Erie) who recently became the fourth fastest player in NHL history to 1,000 career points.

Sidney Crosby (Rimouski) is set to appear in his sixth international event for Canada after previously representing his country at the U18 World Championships, World Juniors, IIHF World Championships, Olympic Games and the World Cup of Hockey.

Furthermore, Canada’s roster is comprised of 12 players who have previously hoisted the Stanley Cup.

“It’s great that we’re getting closer [and] it’s something that we’re all very excited about,” QMJHL alumnus Brad Marchand told NHL.com. “It will be an incredible tournament to be part of. Anytime you get to put the Canadian jersey on and be part of something like that, it truly is a massive honour.”

The best-on-best tournament featuring teams consisting of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States, will be held from Feb. 12-20, with games at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 12-15 and at TD Garden in Boston from Feb. 17-20.

Canada

Sam Bennett (Kingston)

Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound)

Anthony Cirelli (Oshawa/Erie)

Sidney Crosby (Rimouski)

Brandon Hagel (Red Deer)

Adin Hill (Portland)

Seth Jarvis (Portland)

Travis Konecny (Ottawa/Sarnia)

Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax)

Brad Marchand (Moncton/Val-d’Or/Halifax)

Mitch Marner (London)

Connor McDavid (Erie)

Sam Montembeault (Blainville-Boisbriand)

Josh Morrisey (Prince Albert/Kelowna)

Alex Pietrangelo (Mississauga/Niagara/Barrie)

Brayden Point (Moose Jaw)

Sam Reinhart (Kootenay)

Travis Sanheim (Calgary)

Mark Stone (Brandon)

Shea Theodore (Seattle)

USA

J.T. Miller (Plymouth)

Matthew Tkachuk (London)

Vincent Trocheck (Saginaw/Plymouth)

Finland

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sudbury)

Olli Maatta (London)

Juuso Valimaki (Tri-City)

Sweden

Rasmus Andersson (Barrie)