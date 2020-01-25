26 CHL graduates competing in 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Four divisional squads will compete in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo., with 26 Canadian Hockey League graduates taking part in the festivities.

In all, the group counts 17 forwards, six defencemen, and three goaltenders, while 19 CHL clubs are represented with the London Knights leading the way with four graduates including Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane who leads all participants in making his ninth All-Star Game appearance. Meanwhile, the Barrie Colts, Erie Otters, Halifax Mooseheads, Kelowna Rockets, and Owen Sound Attack each count two 2020 All-Star Game participants.

The final rosters include 14 graduates from the Ontario Hockey League and six each from the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Three of those CHL alumni will serve as team captains including Kris Letang (Val-d’Or Foreurs, 2007) with the Metropolitan Division, Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads, 2013) with the Central Division, and Connor McDavid (Erie Otters, 2015) with the Pacific Division.

Atlantic Division

Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings) Guelph Storm, 2015

Anthony Duclair (Ottawa Senators) Quebec Remparts, 2015

Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers) Saint John Sea Dogs, 2013

Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs) London Knights, 2016

Shea Weber (Montreal Canadiens) Kelowna Rockets, 2005

Metropolitan Division

Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders) Seattle Thunderbirds, 2017

John Carlson (Washington Capitals) London Knights, 2009

Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils) Halifax Mooseheads, 2017

Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals) Saskatoon Blades, 2009

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins) Edmonton Oil Kings, 2015

Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets) Portland Winterhawks, 2013

Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers) Sarnia Sting, 2016

Kris Letang (Pittsburgh Penguins) Val-d’Or Foreurs, 2007

*Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Dougie Hamilton (Niagara IceDogs, 2013) will not compete due to injury.

Central Division

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) Owen Sound Attack, 2013

Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) London Knights, 2007

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) Halifax Mooseheads, 2013

Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues) Erie Otters, 2009

David Perron (St. Louis Blues) Lewiston MAINEiacs, 2007

Alex Pietrangelo (St. Louis Blues) Barrie Colts, 2010

Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) Barrie Colts, 2013

Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars) Plymouth Whalers, 2010

Eric Staal (Minnesota Wild) Peterborough Petes, 2003

Pacific Division

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) Kelowna Rockets, 2015

Mark Giordano (Calgary Flames) Owen Sound Attack, 2004

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) Erie Otters, 2015

Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames) London Knights, 2016

*San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture (Ottawa 67’s, 2009) and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer Rebels, 2011) will not compete due to injury, while Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, 2004) has withdrawn from the game.

The weekend’s festivities began on Friday night with the Skills Competition where four of the five contests were won by CHL alumni.

Barzal was crowned Fastest Skater with a lap time of 13.175 seconds to dethrone McDavid of the title.

The streak is over! Mathew Barzal (@Barzal_97) skates a lap in 13.175 seconds to dethrone three-time reigning champion Connor McDavid and claim the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/CUnTQPNPio — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020

Binnington performed before the home crowd in the Save Streak challenge leading all netminder with 10-straight stops.

Jordan Binnington stopped 10 consecutive breakaway attempts, including one from Tomas Hertl dressed as Justin Bieber, to win the Bud Light NHL Save Streak. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/5CkzdcVNoN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020

Weber continued his dominance in the Hardest Shot competition recording a blast of 106.5 mph.

Shea Weber clocked in at 105.9 and 106.5 to win the Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot – his fourth title in the event. Most Hardest Shot wins, #NHLAllStar history:

7 – Al MacInnis

5 – Zdeno Chara

4 – Shea Weber

3 – Al Iafrate#NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LLED17yp09 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020

And in an overtime battle between Knights grads Kane and Marner it was number 88 who emerged victorious in the Shooting Stars challenge.