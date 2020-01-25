26 CHL graduates competing in 2020 NHL All-Star Game
Four divisional squads will compete in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo., with 26 Canadian Hockey League graduates taking part in the festivities.
In all, the group counts 17 forwards, six defencemen, and three goaltenders, while 19 CHL clubs are represented with the London Knights leading the way with four graduates including Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane who leads all participants in making his ninth All-Star Game appearance. Meanwhile, the Barrie Colts, Erie Otters, Halifax Mooseheads, Kelowna Rockets, and Owen Sound Attack each count two 2020 All-Star Game participants.
The final rosters include 14 graduates from the Ontario Hockey League and six each from the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Three of those CHL alumni will serve as team captains including Kris Letang (Val-d’Or Foreurs, 2007) with the Metropolitan Division, Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads, 2013) with the Central Division, and Connor McDavid (Erie Otters, 2015) with the Pacific Division.
Atlantic Division
Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings) Guelph Storm, 2015
Anthony Duclair (Ottawa Senators) Quebec Remparts, 2015
Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers) Saint John Sea Dogs, 2013
Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs) London Knights, 2016
Shea Weber (Montreal Canadiens) Kelowna Rockets, 2005
Metropolitan Division
Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders) Seattle Thunderbirds, 2017
John Carlson (Washington Capitals) London Knights, 2009
Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils) Halifax Mooseheads, 2017
Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals) Saskatoon Blades, 2009
Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins) Edmonton Oil Kings, 2015
Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets) Portland Winterhawks, 2013
Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers) Sarnia Sting, 2016
Kris Letang (Pittsburgh Penguins) Val-d’Or Foreurs, 2007
*Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Dougie Hamilton (Niagara IceDogs, 2013) will not compete due to injury.
Central Division
Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) Owen Sound Attack, 2013
Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) London Knights, 2007
Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) Halifax Mooseheads, 2013
Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues) Erie Otters, 2009
David Perron (St. Louis Blues) Lewiston MAINEiacs, 2007
Alex Pietrangelo (St. Louis Blues) Barrie Colts, 2010
Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) Barrie Colts, 2013
Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars) Plymouth Whalers, 2010
Eric Staal (Minnesota Wild) Peterborough Petes, 2003
Pacific Division
Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) Kelowna Rockets, 2015
Mark Giordano (Calgary Flames) Owen Sound Attack, 2004
Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) Erie Otters, 2015
Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames) London Knights, 2016
*San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture (Ottawa 67’s, 2009) and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer Rebels, 2011) will not compete due to injury, while Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, 2004) has withdrawn from the game.
The weekend’s festivities began on Friday night with the Skills Competition where four of the five contests were won by CHL alumni.
Barzal was crowned Fastest Skater with a lap time of 13.175 seconds to dethrone McDavid of the title.
The streak is over!
Mathew Barzal (@Barzal_97) skates a lap in 13.175 seconds to dethrone three-time reigning champion Connor McDavid and claim the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/CUnTQPNPio
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020
Binnington performed before the home crowd in the Save Streak challenge leading all netminder with 10-straight stops.
Jordan Binnington stopped 10 consecutive breakaway attempts, including one from Tomas Hertl dressed as Justin Bieber, to win the Bud Light NHL Save Streak. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/5CkzdcVNoN
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020
Weber continued his dominance in the Hardest Shot competition recording a blast of 106.5 mph.
Shea Weber clocked in at 105.9 and 106.5 to win the Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot – his fourth title in the event.
Most Hardest Shot wins, #NHLAllStar history:
7 – Al MacInnis
5 – Zdeno Chara
4 – Shea Weber
3 – Al Iafrate#NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LLED17yp09
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020
And in an overtime battle between Knights grads Kane and Marner it was number 88 who emerged victorious in the Shooting Stars challenge.
It was "Showtime" in the "Show-Me" state as @88PKane won the inaugural Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars event. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZOn3e0cDL4
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020