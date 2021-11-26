25 OHL Players Competing at 2021 Capital City Challenge in Ottawa

DAY 1 RECAPS – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH:

TEAM BLACK 7, TEAM RED 2

Second and third overall 2021 OHL Priority Selection choices Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals) and Cam Allen (Guelph Storm) had two points apiece as Team Black skated to a 7-2 win.

Ritchie had a goal and a helper while Allen picked up two assists. Owen Sound Attack forward Colby Barlow found the back of the net while London Knights teammates Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk, as well as Hamilton Bulldogs forward Alex Pharand each had assists.

Ottawa 67’s forward Luca Pinelli was one of the bright spots for Team Red, scoring a goal in the loss.

Kingston Frontenacs commit Mason Vaccari earned the win in goal, making 28 saves.

TEAM WHITE 7, NATIONAL WOMEN’S TEAM 3

Luke McNamara (Saginaw Spirit) found the back of the net with 1:23 remaining in regulation while Luke Misa (Mississauga Steelheads), Ethan Miedema (Windsor Spitfires) and Matthew Soto (Kingston Frontenacs) each picked up an assist in a 7-3 win over the Canadian National Women’s Team. Nathaniel Day (Flint Firebirds) stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced for the win.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for the National Women’s Team while Natalie Spooner struck on the power play.

Team White took the shooting column 48-19 and went 2-for-3 on the power play.

GAME SUMMARY