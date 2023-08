24 CHL players win gold at 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Twenty-four CHL players have won gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after Canada beat hosts Czechia 3-2 in overtime in Saturday’s final in Breclav.

Malcolm Spence (ER) scored the overtime winner with 6.6 seconds left to give Canada its 24th gold medal at the tournament.

MALCOLM SPENCE WITH THE OVERTIME WINNER FOR GOLD❗️🥇 #HlinkaGretzkyCup SPENCE AVEC LE BUT GAGNANT EN PROLONGATION❗️🥇 #CoupeHlinkaGretzky pic.twitter.com/F1Rr6cgyka — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 5, 2023

In regulation, Cayden Lindstrom (MH) and Berkly Catton (SPO) scored for Canada while Carter George (OS) made 31 saves.

Captain Catton led the tournament with eight goals, one shy of the tournament record. Catton also recorded a tournament best 11 points while Ryder Ritchie (PA) tallied nine points. Maxim Massé (CHI) had five goals in five games.

Canada outscored its opponents 35-17 en route to its second straight gold medal at the competition.

Captain Catton lifts the #HlinkaGretzkyCup trophy! 🏆 Le capitaine Catton soulève le trophée ! #CoupeHlinkaGretzky 🏆 pic.twitter.com/347Rvyjjm2 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 5, 2023

24 CHL players named to Canada’s 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Roster:

Goaltenders:

Gabriel D’Aigle (Victoriaville/QMJHL)

Carter George (Owen Sound/OHL)

Ryan Leenders (Mississauga/OHL)

Defencemen:

Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor/OHL)

Ben Danford (Oshawa/OHL)

Sam Dickinson (London/OHL)

Charlie Elick (Brandon/WHL)

Frankie Marrelli (Ottawa/OHL)

Henry Mews (Ottawa/OHL)

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw/OHL)

Forwards:

Cole Beaudoin (Barrie/OHL)

Berkly Catton (Spokane/WHL)

Jordan Gavin (Tri-City/WHL)

Liam Greentree (Windsor/OHL)

Ollie Josephson (Red Deer/WHL)

Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Porter Martone (Mississauga/OHL)

Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi/QMJHL)

Roger McQueen (Brandon/WHL)

Michael Misa (Saginaw/OHL)

Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert/WHL)

Malcolm Spence (Erie/OHL)

Carson Wetsch (Calgary/WHL)